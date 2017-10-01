Kylie Jenner Reportedly Spends $70K On High-End Baby Clothes: ‘She’ll Be The Best Dressed Kid Ever’

Kylie Jenner may still be months away from delivering her little bundle of joy but she’s already getting into mom-mode, according to reports. The Life of Kylie star is allegedly doing some serious shopping for her unborn baby and has already spent thousands of dollars on clothes alone.

In an exclusive report by TMZ, it has been revealed that the 20-year-old cosmetics mogul is keen on making her first child the most fashionable tot ever. According to the gossip site, Kylie already shelled out a huge amount of money on high-end baby clothes.

Apparently, the youngest of Kardashian-Jenner clan has been binge shopping online for designer clothing and baby accessories. The webloid added that the reality star already has one huge closet filled with expensive baby apparel. There were also claims that Kylie hit up a few baby stores in San Fernando Valley.

Sources revealed that Kylie has already dropped over $70,000 on baby clothes and shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. The same source also claimed that Kylie is determined to make her baby the “best dressed” ever.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan reportedly has yet to set a baby shower for Kylie. However, with the family’s reputation of over the top parties, it is expected that they will soon come up with a lavish celebration.

throwback ???? Mary Jo is the perfect red @kyliecosmetics ♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 25, 2017 at 1:13pm PDT

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are not ready to get married despite the rumored pregnancy. According to TMZ, the couple is not discussing marriage, adding that they are still in the early stages of their relationship.

“They’re still trying to figure out their relationship.”

Apparently, Kylie is not even concerned about having a child outside of wedlock, especially since her sisters, Kim and Kourtney, have done the same.

Although Kylie and Travis are not planning to tie the knot soon, the couple is reportedly looking forward to raising their first child together.

???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 3:11pm PDT

Last week, news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are expecting a baby girl in February. The “overjoyed” parents-to-be reportedly told their close friends and family that they will soon welcome the newest addition in their lives.

Although the pregnancy came as a surprise, the couple is “super happy” about it. It was also noted that Travis couldn’t hide his excitement about being a dad and has been “protective” of his baby mama since they learned about the pregnancy.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:34am PDT

Despite all the claims and details of Kylie Jenner’s supposed pregnancy, it is worth noting that the reality star and her boyfriend have yet to confirm nor deny any of it. Interestingly, the famous Kardashian-Jenner family has not given any concrete answers about the issue as well.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]