‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava In Trouble After She Helps Patient 6 Escape — Doctor Klein Vows Revenge

General Hospital (GH) spoilers tease that Ava (Maura West) finds herself in a hot soup after helping Patient 6 (Steve Burton) escape from the clinic in St. Petersburg, Russia. She got involved in rescuing Patient 6 although the hospital staff warned her multiple times to stay away from the mysterious, masked patient and mind her own business.

The staff at the hospital even tried to scare her away from Patient 6 by saying that he was dangerously psychotic. However, despite the warnings and the scare tactics, Ava still could not resist meddling.

General Hospital spoilers state that the clinic’s management and staff are furious after Patient 6 escapes and vow to exact revenge on Ava for helping him. Doctor Klein, in particular, is enraged. He appears to be personally responsible for Patient 6 and as the one in charge, he would have to explain the situation to the unseen powers that be at the mysterious clinic.

Klein resorts to blaming Ava for the situation. He accuses Ava of helping Patient 6 to escape. The implication for Ava is that she has forfeited her chance of getting her miracle facial makeover. But worse still, it seems that the staff plan to detain her at the hospital just like they detained Patient 6. She probably already knows too much, and management might think that it is dangerous to allow her to leave the clinic and talk about the strange things she saw at the sinister clinic in Russia.

General Hospital spoilers hint that Ava’s troubles at the mysterious clinic in faraway St. Petersburg, Russia, takes a sinister and horrifying turn. Ava finds herself plunged into a nightmare situation when she learns that not only will the staff detain her at the clinic, they also plan to punish her for interfering.

It remains to be seen exactly how Klein plans to punish Ava. However, going by the condition in which Ava met Patient 6 when she arrived at the hospital, she has reasons to be very worried indeed when Klein vows to punish her.

Will he drug Ava and leave her permanently sedated like Patient 6? Or will he transform into a Russian version of the Nazi doctor Josef Mengele and exact terrible retribution on Ava through sinister medical torture experiments?

Ava certainly has reasons to fear for her life because Klein could decide to ensure that she does not leave the clinic alive.

General Hospital spoilers for October 12 state that Ava panics when she realizes that she is in mortal danger. GH spoilers tease that Griffin (Matt Cohen) rescues Ava as she prepares to meet her fate in the hands of the sinister doctor of death in faraway Russia.

General Hospital fans can expect exciting moments in upcoming explosive episodes of the daytime drama as Griffin intervenes to rescue Ava.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]