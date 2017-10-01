Audrey Roloff Reminisces About Molly’s Wedding With Never-Before-Seen Pics, Is ‘LPBW’ Star Feeling Nostalgic?

Since giving birth to her first child, Ember, Audrey Roloff has somewhat changed her online behavior. Significantly limiting her curated updates to her social media followers, the LPBW star has become a lot more restrained since becoming a mom. This weekend, however, Audrey appeared to have been hit by a wave of nostalgia, as the Little People, Big World star shared a series of wedding photos to her Facebook fans. The wedding photos, however, were not from her own nuptials. Instead, they were from Molly Roloff’s recent wedding.

The photos that Audrey shared this weekend were taken during Molly Roloff’s recent wedding, which was held at Roloff Farms. The beautiful private ceremony, which was exclusive only to close family and friends, was nothing short of perfect, with many LPBW fans remarking that the celebration was downright magical.

Quite interestingly, Audrey held out a bit in sharing photos of Molly’s wedding to her hundreds of thousands of social media followers. While the rest of the Roloff family like Matt, Jacob, and Tori immediately posted images of the wedding after the celebrations were over, Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, strangely waited almost a day before sharing photos of the event. When Audrey finally did, many LPBW fans noticed that most of the images she shared were of her and Jeremy, not the bride and groom.

Audrey’s recent Facebook upload, however, featured a number of never-before-seen images from Molly Roloff’s wedding, including a photo of Auj and the Roloff daughter posing together for a candid picture. Audrey’s caption for her upload was quite heartfelt too, calling Molly “stunning” during her special day.

“Reminiscing on this beautiful day, celebrating my stunning sister in law becoming one with the love of her life! It was such an honor to stand by you on this day, Molly!”

Unsurprisingly, Audrey’s recent upload was warmly received by her massive social media following, with many remarking how beautiful she, Molly, and Tori were in the photos. So far, Audrey’s latest Facebook post has received over 5,800 likes. The comments on Auj’s most recent post were also unanimously positive.

In a lot of ways, Audrey’s newest Facebook update almost indicates that the Little People, Big World star was feeling quite nostalgic during the weekend. While this is just speculation for now, part of Auj’s nostalgia could be due to the fact that her husband, Jeremy, was away on Saturday to oversee the opening of this year’s Pumpkin Season. Jeremy, for his part, felt the same way, as he also admitted that he missed Audrey and Ember terribly, as stated in this previous report by the Inquisitr.

What do you think about Audrey’s latest Facebook post? Was the LPBW star getting a bit nostalgic, or was she simply killing time while waiting for her husband, Jeremy, to come home? Sound off in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Audrey Roloff/Facebook]