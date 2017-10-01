‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of October 2: Secrets Exposed, Partnerships Formed & Rivals Made

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is still on a mission to take Quinn (Rena Sofer) down. In her quest to become the Forrester matriarch, Sheila will start off the week by staging a scene that is supposed to shock Eric (John McCook) when he walks in on it. When that doesn’t have the desired results, Sheila will be inspired by the new estate manager hunk, Mateo (Francisco San Martin). She will encourage Mateo to make the moves on Quinn because she knows that Eric won’t be able to take another cheating scandal.

Speaking of Eric walking in on shocking scenes, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will walk in on Katie (Heather Tom) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). The new couple will share an intimate kiss when Eric barges in on them. They won’t like the idea of their relationship going public so soon, but Eric will assure them that he will keep their secret. He will also suggest that they tell their loved ones soon because they cannot hide their love forever. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Eric will point out to them that just as he caught them together, others could too. Katie and Wyatt will nevertheless still vow that they will try to be more careful about their public displays of affection.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Oct. 2-6. Liam surprises Sally with another gift. https://t.co/IdRDJk6L6q #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/61o5698Hgw — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 30, 2017

Liam (Scott Clifton) is certainly in the business of making Sally’s (Courtney Hope) heart happy. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that he will spoil her with another extravagant gift on Wednesday, October 4. Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) definitely does not approve of Liam’s generosity towards Sally. She will confide in Bill (Don Diamont) who will agree with her that Liam is taking things too far with Sally.

Steffy tries to reason with Bill about all the changes Liam made at Spencer. Tune in today on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/kefWi8ikhB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 27, 2017

As Bill grows closer to Steffy, he still isn’t quite ready to give up on his marriage just yet. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill will warn Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) to stay away from his wife. Of course, Ridge will pay him no heed as he desperately wants Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) back. Bill is also busy scheming ways to get revenge on his son. It seems as if Wyatt has finally decided to take his dad’s side, and Bill can count on his support. Of course, Katie will warn Wyatt about the decisions he is making. What do you think about Ridge making moves on Brooke? Will Steffy and Bill get too close? Let us know by commenting below.

[Featured Image by Francois Durand/Getty Images]