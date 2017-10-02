Angelina Jolie Secretly Dating After Brad Pitt Divorce: Who Is Her New Boyfriend?

Angelina Jolie is adjusting to her new life and was recently snapped at Gelson’s Markets in California.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the First They Killed My Father director is finally looking forward to the future. Is it because she is secretly dating a new man? Angelina Jolie, 42, has started to feel herself after her nasty split with Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor Brad Pitt, 53. She recently made several red carpet appearances with Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, Vivienne, Pax, and Maddox.

The Girl, Interrupted actress is getting back to her normal life, and her outlook on life is getting brighter. It looks like all of Jolie’s focus is on the children, ensuring that they are happy and healthy. The A Mighty Heart star has never talked about her new relationship, but fans speculate that the sudden change in her lifestyle is because of her mate. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Angelina Jolie claimed that she is adjusting to single life and there is no one in her life. It means the Unbroken actress is looking forward to the future all alone.

On October 1, Angelina Jolie was spotted in Los Feliz, perusing the aisles with a smile on her face. She looked relaxed in a black coat and high heels as she pushed her cart. An eyewitness claimed that Jolie was accompanied by a young man and the two enjoyed soft drinks together. She bought noodle soup, milk and organic eggs from the market, while the unnamed man helped Angelina locate those items.

Fans probably know that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, and she and Brad Pitt went through a brutal custody battle for months. Later on, they decided to have their court documents sealed and dealt with their family woes in private.

Brangelina announced their engagement in April 2012 after six years together. They tied the knot in August 2014, in a private ceremony in France. Two years later, Angelina shocked her fans with the news that she had decided to separate from Brad, citing irreconcilable differences.

Fans hope that the next few months will bring a lot of surprises in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s lives. The Fight Club actor is living a happy life and is excited to start dating soon. On the other hand, the Salt actress is trying to forget the bitter memories.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]