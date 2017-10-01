OJ Simpson Finally Freed After Nine Years In Prison For Heist, Where Will He Go After Release? [VIDEO]

OJ Simpson is officially out of prison after the Nevada Department of Corrections released the former football legend in the early hours of Oct. 1. He was freed on parole after nine years in jail for the failed hotel room heist in Las Vegas in 2007.

The 70-year-old fallen American football star was released a few minutes after midnight from Lovelock Correctional Center located in northern Nevada. The prison officials decided to free OJ Simpson at 12:08 a.m. on Sunday, for safety reasons.

“We needed to do this to ensure public safety and to avoid any possible incident,” Nevada state prison spokesperson, Brooke Keast, said via phone interview.

On the question if she knows where OJ Simpson will go after securing his freedom, Keast said that she does not have any information regarding that matter. Although details are not available, the ex-footballer’s lawyer, Malcolm LaVergne, revealed recently that his client is looking forward to moving back to Florida.

The lawyer added that OJ Simpson wants to reunite with his family, eat steak, and buy an iPhone once he is free.

“He wants to eat seafood, he wants to eat steak. He wants to enjoy the very simple pleasures that he hasn’t enjoyed in nine years.”

Now, Simpson does not have his own place anymore because his home near Miami was foreclosed in 2012. Knowing about this situation, OJ’s close friend, Tom Scotto, offered to have him live at his house in Naples, Florida. As of this time, it is not clear if Simpson accepted the offer.

Florida’s attorney general, however, stated that OJ Simpson is not welcome in their territory. AG Pam Bondi said that they do not want him in their state because of the deplorable criminal acts he committed.

In a letter sent to Florida Department of Corrections secretary, Julie L. Jones, the attorney general wrote as follows.

“Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable.”

Bondi explained that due to this reason, Florida should not be an option where OJ Simpson’s should reside and that “Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

In any case, OJ Simpson will have to face restrictions for exactly five years, as part of his parole supervision. One of the mentioned rules that he must abide by is that he cannot associate himself with convicted felons or people who engage in criminal activity. On the other hand, he is allowed to drink alcoholic beverages provided that he not exceed a set amount.

Meanwhile, the Nevada Department of Corrections posted a video of OJ Simpson’s release on its Facebook page. Watch the clip below.

[Featured Image by Nevada Department of Corrections/Facebook]