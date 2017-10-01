Reason Why Enzo Amore Won The WWE Cruiserweight Title Revealed

Enzo Amore shocked the world when he defeated Neville at No Mercy to become the new WWE Cruiserweight champion. Amore was just a recent addition to the 205 Live roster so his win came as a surprise to many, considering that he lacks the wrestling ability to compete in the division. The latest backstage news has revealed the real reason why Amore won the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer(h/t Give Me Sport), one of the main reasons why Enzo Amore joined the division and subsequently won the title is to help increase the viewership for 205 Live. The WWE is reportedly planning to make Amore the main focus of the show rather than wrestling. It is also worth noting that the “Certified G” is going to be booked as a babyface and heel moving forward.

The reason for doing this is to keep Enzo Amore and his merchandise sales up, per Cageside Seats. Amore gained popularity because of his catchphrases and it has helped him one of the best merchandise movers in the WWE. The hope is that his popularity will help 205 Live get more exposure and putting the title on Amore is certainly a good way to do it.

As recapped by WWE.com, Enzo Amore celebrated his championship win this last week on Monday Night Raw. Amore insulted the former champion and the entire 205 Live roster. Some were surprised that the WWE finally used Amore the right way. More and more people are getting annoyed with Amore and they turned him into a tweener since there are people who still cheer and feel sympathy for him.

Those same people can get behind Enzo because of what happened during and after his celebration. Amore was brutally attacked by Neville to end the show last Monday. The beating did not end there as Braun Strowman came out to deliver a devastating running powerslam before the entire 205 Live got their hands on Amore.

Fans are certainly divided on Enzo Amore because of his character. Some fans love his catchphrase and his Eddie Guerrero-like tactics while others hate him because of his annoying personality and lack of in-ring skills. Nevertheless, the WWE has big plans for him moving forward. Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer (h/t Still Real To Us) reported that Amore will defend his title against the likes of Rich Swann and Cedric Alexander.

Meltzer also noted that Neville will eventually get his rematch against Amore once the WWE finds a way to remove the “no-touch” clause in his storyline contract. The two continued their feud this past Tuesday at 205 Live when Amore attacked Neville during his match with Ariya Daivari. It is interesting to see what reaction Enzo will get this coming Monday on Raw and moving forward with his new role.

