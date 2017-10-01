Bomb Scare In London: Special Officers Leave Tube Station Evacuated, Police Investigation Ongoing

According to reports, there was a “loud band” at the Northern Line station in London. Soon after the report, armed police performed an immediate evacuation at 9:20 p.m. (local time). The British Transport Police worked closely with firearms officers to evacuate the station and perform an investigation around the Old Street area.

People became concerned when a man on the train started behaving suspiciously. According to the Metropolitan police, a number of commuters claimed to have heard a bang. So far, no dangerous object or firearm has been found. There has not been any reported injury either.

It took dozens of armed officers and more than 20 ambulances for the evacuation process. The British Transport Police said that the Old Street underground station has reopened, the Telegraph reported.

While no suspicious item has been found, the Independent reported that things are more relaxed now. The Old Street station was closed temporarily to allow police officers to carry out the investigation. No arrests have been made so far.

Earlier, a suspected WWII bomb was discovered in Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground, which was evacuated immediately. Special officers checked the item as officials erected a cordon and closed surrounding roads.

According to the Evening Standard, some residential houses were also evacuated during the process. However, after the assessment, the item was not found to be dangerous.

BREAKING: Armed officers evacuate London tube station after 20 police cars rush to scene https://t.co/Ps0ZNHFWBd pic.twitter.com/TxheRCO0j8 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) September 30, 2017

Things have been sensitive in London especially after the London Bridge suffered a terror attack earlier in June. The prime suspect of the attack, Khuram Butt, was killed. The 27-year-old was believed to have led a team of three terrorists who attacked pedestrians with a van.

The second suspect was 30-year-old Rachid Redouane. While both of them were British citizens, the third suspect did not hold a UK passport.

The attackers stabbed random people in bars and pubs. The attack in Borough Market killed seven and injured 48. According to witnesses, the terrorists shouted “This is for Allah” while they wounded and murdered random people.

Authorities were slammed for not being more careful about Khuram Butt, who had featured in The Jihadis Next Door. The Channel 4 documentary gave a warning about the threat of radical Islam, the Telegraph reported.

