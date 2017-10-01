‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Week October 2: ‘Chabby’s’ Hot Night, ‘Ericole,’ & New Commissioner Appointed

Days of Our Lives spoilers via the official NBC DOOL’s Twitter feed for the week of October 2-6 reveal that despite Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) gatecrashing the double wedding, it won’t put out any fires as far as Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abby (Marci Miller) are concerned. DOOL spoilers indicate that despite a shaky start to their wedding, the two will be determined to consummate their marriage vows. After officially becoming husband and wife again, the two will be determined not to let anyone ruin their special day. Abigail and Chad will make the most of their first night together as a married couple, rekindling the fires for some steamy scenes.

All the drama at the wedding will prompt Abe (James Reynolds) to appoint Hope (Kristian Alfonso) as the new commissioner of the Salem PD, according to the latest spoilers. Days of Our Lives fans can expect Ben to be taken into custody by Hope, JJ (Casey Moss), and Rafe (Galen Gering). However, at some point, Ben’s taunts will become too much for JJ and he will snap. Hope will be forced to make a tough decision as the new commissioner. Of course, this leaves Rafe in an awkward position because he was also vying for the same position as his fiancée. DOOL spoilers state that he will seem really proud of Hope, but there may be some jealousy bubbling underneath the surface.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 2 indicate that there may still be some hope for Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) will have a heart-to-heart with Nicole. She will tell Nicole how Eric really feels about her. She will also reveal how Brady drove Eric out of town after he found out about his brother’s true feelings. Now that Nicole has all the facts about Eric’s departure from Salem, she will be determined to find Eric. She wants to hear for herself about how he feels about her and if they could have a future together, especially since Brady begins drinking this week again.

What do you think about the DOOL spoilers for the week of October 2? Do you think “Chabby’s” relationship will last this time, especially if Gabi (Camila Banus) will move on with Eli this week after a smoldering kiss they share this week? Do you think Rafe will be able to put aside his jealousy and be genuinely supportive of Hope in her new role? Don’t “Ericole” deserve a real shot at happiness, even though it will hurt Brady? Let us know in the comments section how you feel about the latest developments on Days of Our Lives.

