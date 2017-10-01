People are already looking forward to Game of Thrones Season 8 for several reasons, but one major concern appears to be the relationship between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen. There are speculations that the glorified boat sex scene between the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons in the recent season finale has suggested that a baby will be conceived in the next season. So is it possible that Jon and Dany’s child will be the true ruler of the Seven Kingdoms?

Fans have noticed that there have been several references to children and successors in the seventh season of the HBO series. Naturally, some believed that this was a clue that Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will eventually have a child of their own. After all, Jon himself was the one who suggested to Dany that Mirri Maz Duur’s prophecy isn’t reliable. But could this mean that it is the offspring of the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons that will turn out to be Azor Ahai in Game of Thrones Season 8?

There have been theories about either Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen being Azor Ahai, but fans have also considered the possibility that their future child could be the Prince (or Princess) That Was Promised. However, the new heir might be too young to save Westeros from the White Walkers in Game of Thrones Season 8. Nevertheless, the future appears bright for Jon and Dany’s child.

There are speculations that Daenerys Targaryen will become pregnant with Jon Snow’s child just as she is crowned the new Queen of the Seven Kingdoms. Unfortunately, it is also possible that Game of Thrones Season 8 will show Dany die of childbirth in a similar manner as Jon’s own mother Lyanna Stark. This would leave Jon as the new King Regent before Dany’s child becomes of age.

This might seem like a dark theory but fans firmly believe that George R.R. Martin intends to conclude Game of Thrones Season 8 on a somber note. Nevertheless, it looks like the alliance between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen will result in a child who could change the Seven Kingdoms for the better.

Game of Thrones Season 8 will premiere on HBO in early 2019.

[Featured Image by HBO]