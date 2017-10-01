Miley Cyrus, Who Pledged To Leave The Country If Trump Won, Is Going Nowhere: ‘I’m Fighting Hate With Love’

Miley Cyrus, who had pledged to leave the country if Donald Trump became President, backtracked on her vow this past week by saying that she plans to stay in the country and join the multitude of celebrity voices not happy with the way things are being run in the country.

In an interview with NME, the “Wrecking Ball” star said that she plans to go nowhere, contradicting her emotional stance last year when she had said that she would leave the country if Trump managed to win the presidency, labeling that announcement as being “dumb” and “ignorant.”

“I’m not fu**ing leaving the country, that’s some ignorant shit, that’s dumb. Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good thing to say to my country. And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Well, that’s not going to be any good. Does it really matter where I am? Because wherever I am, my f***ing voice is gonna be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”

Miley Cyrus has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump in the past, heavily coming down on him after the latter’s proposed Muslim ban, while also calling him a sexist for comparing his wife Melania Trump and Ted Cruz’s wife Heidi Cruz during the primaries.

“Trump can’t stop won’t stop saying stupid a** sexist s**t!!!! Comparing two women! Are you f***ng kidding! We will not allow you to destroy everything we have overcome as women! I feel as though we are stronger than ever as a unit,” she had belted out in a rage of fury against the president.

In March last year, Cyrus’ patience with Trump ran out after a picture of him emerged with a woman hunter, according to Vanity Fair. The 24-year-old star took to Instagram to register her heartfelt disapproval, which is when she also claimed that she would leave the country if Donald Trump went on to become the President of the United States.

“YOU are not destiny! It is not your job to decide when a living things life is over…. & YOU DT ARE NOT GOD NO MATTER HOW MUCH YOU THINK YOU ARE!!! (& if he doesn’t think he is “God” he thinks he is the f***ing chosen one or some s**t! We’re all just f***ng jam between his rich ass toes! Honestly f*** this shit I am moving if this is my president! I don’t say things I don’t mean!”

But a year and a half later, having now been witness to the surging popularity of Donald Trump and his victory, followed by the widespread discontent after the millionaire turned politician has been in office for more than eight months, Miley Cyrus conceded that her statement to leave the country was not well thought-out and was more an emotional outburst than anything else.

Cyrus said her job now is to make her voice heard and hold the president accountable in office.

“… I’m not fighting fire with fire, hate with hate. I’m fighting hate with love. I’m doing this concert this week in Vegas and for ‘Party In The USA’ the screens will say ‘education’ and ‘healthcare’ and ‘equality,’ ‘justice,’ ‘freedom,’ ‘liberation,’ ‘expression.’ These things are what make up our country. It’s not a party in the USA if it’s filled with hate, discrimination, walls, violence, all these things.”

