Mark Zuckerberg Asks Forgiveness For Facebook’s Mistakes In ‘Yom Kippur’ Message

Facebook’s Chief Executive Officer and founder Mark Zuckerberg asked forgiveness for Facebook mistakes in the Jewish holiday of atonement called “Yom Kippur” on Saturday. Facebook faces criticism from the broad-minded people and President Donald Trump calling Facebook “anti-Trump” in the past year.

It also allowed the Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. It is reported that Facebook traded $150,000 value of political ads to bogus Russian accounts, according to Breaking Israel News.

The social media also lets advertisers pursued anti-Semitic users with anti-Jewish ads. In addition, there were reports of postings that harmed Israel and the Jewish people.

In response to these, Zuckerberg, who observed Jewish beliefs in 2016 after claiming he was an atheist before, let Facebook removed the anti-Semitic categories that were being generated by algorithms. The social media also promised to inhibit these from occurring again in the future.

“For the ways, my work was used to divide people rather than bring us together, I ask forgiveness and I will work to do better,” said Zuckerberg on the Facebook post.

Zuckerberg did not specifically mention any issues in his message. On the other hand, he seemed to have an earnest apology to those offended by the social media. He was also concerned about the negative influence his creation had made in the past. Zuckerberg made a Yom Kippur wish at the end of this post.

“May we all be better in the year ahead, and may you all be inscribed in the Book of Life,” concluded Zuckerberg.

Many people reacted affirmatively and his message garnered several positive comments. They thanked Zuckerberg and blessed him in the coming year.

Meanwhile, Yom Kippur means “Day of Atonement.” It is one of the most significant holidays of the Jewish year. Jews do not work instead they fast or attend synagogue services during this day. This is the time in which they apologize and recompense for the sins they had committed in the past year.

Yom Kippur takes place on the 10th day of Tishri, which is the seventh month of the Jewish year. It is a complete Sabbath and a 25-hour fast that starts before sunset on the evening before Yom Kippur and ends after sunset on the day of Yom Kippur.

On Yom Kippur, the Jews have their last appeal or the last chance to change the judgment or to show repentance and make atonement or apologies. They make atonement for sins against another person by seeking reconciliation with that person and correcting the mistakes that have been committed, according to Judaism 101.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]