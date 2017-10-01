Kristin Davis — AKA Charlotte York — ‘Frustrated’ That ‘Sex And The City 3’ Is Not Happening

It’s not only fans who are upset that a third installment of the Sex and the City movies is not happening, Kristin Davis — who played Charlotte York in the franchise — has also expressed her frustration about the situation. After it was confirmed by former co-star Sarah Jessica Parker — aka the iconic Carrie Bradshaw — on Thursday, Davis also took to Instagram to confirm the news herself.

“It is true that we are not going to be able to make a 3rd film,” she wrote in a heartfelt message to her fans.

“I wish that we could have made the final chapter, on our own terms, to complete the stories of our characters.”

Understandably, she felt like her journey as Charlotte York was not completed after the two movies, as a third movie was being planned from the beginning, and it had already been written by Michael Patrick King.

“It is deeply frustrating not to able to share that chapter (beautifully written by MPK) with all of you.”

Attached to her post were side-by-side images of a particularly sad episode of the original show, in which Charlotte is faced with the miscarriage of her first child with husband Harry Goldenblatt. In the episode, she is able to rise from one of the saddest days of her life after finding inspiration in Elizabeth Taylor.

Fans know that Charlotte went on to adopt Lilly, a little Chinese girl, before surprisingly getting pregnant with daughter Rose. The last time we saw her, Charlotte and Harry were still happily married and taking care of their daughters.

According to People magazine, “Kristin was the most into the idea and really hoped it would work.”

Even though the movie had long been in the works, it was finally confirmed by Carrie Bradshaw herself that Sex and the City 3 was not happening, and that it was disappointing. According to Hello magazine, Kim Cattrall — who played Samantha Jones — was to blame for it. Of course, after the news broke and the media began speculating, Kim took to Twitter to set the record straight, saying that the only demand she ever had was to not make a third film.

“[And] that was back in 2016.”

The reality is that it doesn’t matter whose fault it was, fans and stars of the franchise alike have voiced their disappointment over the news. It’s been almost 20 years since they first met Carrie and the rest of the squad, and it’s sad that they won’t get to see the ending of a story that felt unfinished after the second Sex and the City movie.

