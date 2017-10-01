Jeremy Roloff Gets Emotional About Audrey And Ember, Confesses He Is In The ‘Dad-Zone’

The 2017 Pumpkin Season has officially begun, and with it, the members of the Roloff family are hard at work in hosting the month-long event. This weekend, it was Jeremy Roloff who spent a lot of time on the farm, and as revealed in the reality TV star’s latest Instagram Story, the day was not only tiring, it was quite emotionally difficult for the Beating 50 Percent founder as well. Interestingly, Jeremy Roloff had a difficult day not because of the work he did, but because of the absence of his wife and child, Audrey and Ember Roloff.

Jeremy documented the opening day of Roloff Farms’ 2017 Pumpkin Season. During the course of his first uploads on the weekend, Jeremy described the successful first day of this year’s Pumpkin-themed celebrations. The LPBW star also gave a shout-out to a couple of guests who were supporters of his and Audrey Roloff’s Navigator’s Council.

Perhaps the most telling of Jeremy’s recent Instagram Stories, however, involved the reality TV star expressing just how much he missed his wife and child. According to the Little People, Big World star, the opening day of the 2017 Pumpkin Season was the first day he spent away from Audrey and Ember.

“This is the first day that I was away for pretty much the whole day, uh, away from Auj and Ember. And golly, I miss them. I miss that little girl already. Now I know what it feels like. Total dad-zone.”

In a lot of ways, Jeremy’s reaction to the absence of his wife and child was completely understandable. After all, Jeremy, Audrey, and Ember have been practically inseparable during the past couple of weeks. Thus, going through most of the day without seeing his wife and little girl must have been pretty challenging for the reality TV star.

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff were quite elusive about Ember in the days immediately following the birth of their child, sharing few photos and uploading only a select number of posts to their social media fans. Recently, however, the reality TV couple began sharing images of their beautiful baby girl to their Facebook and Instagram followers. Needless to say, the LPBW community has already fallen in love with baby Ember Jean Roloff.

What do you think about Jeremy’s little confession? Is Jer really becoming a full dad, or was he simply feeling a break in his usual daily routine? Sound off in the comments below!

Little People, Big World is currently filming its newest season and is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Roloff/Facebook]