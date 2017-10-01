Song Hye Kyo Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Amid Wedding Preparations With Song Joong Ki

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo will be walking down the aisle by the end of the month, yet the couple continues to be bombarded with various speculations. Recently, the bride-to-be sparked pregnancy rumors after being spotted with what many claimed was a baby bump.

Earlier this week, the Descendants of the Sun real-life couple traveled to Paris, France, ahead of their upcoming wedding. According to reports, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo jetted to the romantic city amid their busy wedding preparations.

The lovely couple was photographed at Le Bon Marche department store along with their staff. Many assumed that Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo were doing some last minute shopping as part of their preparation for the big day.

The engaged couple also took photos with their elderly fans who happened to see them while strolling the busy streets of the city. In the photos, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo can be seen happily talking to a woman, who appeared really ecstatic to see them.

The 32-year-old Battleship Island actor looked casual with his dark-colored coat over a plain white shirt. He matched the look with black pants and white sneakers.

Song Hye Kyo, on the other hand, donned a white top, long loose grey coat, and black ankle boots. The actress also shared an image of herself wearing the same outfit on her Instagram account.

However, eagle-eyed fans of the 35-year-old Full House star claimed that she seemed to have a bulging baby bump. Some even pointed out that Song Hye Kyo has been wearing loose clothes lately, adding more to speculations that she is already pregnant with Song Joong Ki’s baby.

So far, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s respective agencies have yet to comment on the latest pregnancy claims.

This is not the first time that Song Hye Kyo was rumored to be carrying Song Joong Ki’s child. In July, numerous reports alleged that the actress is pregnant with her co-star’s child, prompting them to tie the knot as soon as possible.

The rumors even went as far as claiming that the highly-anticipated nuptial of Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo is most likely a “shotgun wedding.”

However, a representative from Song Hye Kyo’s agency vehemently denied the allegations. The UAA (United Artist Agency) reiterated that the actress is “absolutely not” pregnant with Song Joong Ki’s baby.

Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo are expected to walk down the aisle on October 31 at the Shilla Hotel.

[Featured Images by Chiang Ying-ying/Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]