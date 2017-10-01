Shay Mitchell To Lead ‘The Heiresses’ From ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Writers And Showrunner

Pretty Little Liars fans are rejoicing, as a second new series is to be launched from the creators and writers of the recently completed teen mystery series. Shortly after word came down that Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will be starring in a Pretty Little Liars spin-off, ABC has announced that another PLL alum will be starring in another series. Details about the show, The Heiresses, include Shay Mitchell’s casting and a plot synopsis for the I. Marlene King-run show.

The Heiresses To Debut On ABC With Shay Mitchell

Variety reports that Marlene King is bringing Shay Mitchell back to ABC in a new soap opera style drama, entitled The Heiresses. Like Pretty Little Liars, this show is also based on a best-selling book written by Sara Shepard and will be adapted by Ms. King, herself. Joining Marlene as executive producers will be Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo. The Heiresses has been given a put pilot commitment by ABC, meaning the future of the first season is dependent upon how well the first episode performs.

If The Heiresses gets the green light, it will be King’s third new project for ABC, since Pretty Little Liars ended its seven-year run. In addition to The Perfectionists, the planned Pretty Little Liars spin-off series, King has also developed and continues to run Famous in Love, another teen drama on ABC/Freeform. Famous in Love has just been renewed for a second season.

The Heiresses Puts Shay Mitchell At The Heart Of Another Mystery

There’s no word on exactly what role Shay Mitchell might play in The Heiresses, but, as Deadline reports that the plot revolves around a wealthy family, the Saybrooks, it seems probable that Mitchell will be a prominent member of that family. The show, which is being touted as “a family soap with a mystery twist,” tells the story of high society and personal tragedy, as it follows a diamond mining dynasty.

The plot of The Heiresses is similar to that of Pretty Little Liars in that tragedy drove the Saybrook heiresses apart and a new tragedy will bring them back together. As the sisters reunite, they discover that a recent death was neither an accident nor an isolated incident.

“They set to solve the mystery of who wants the Saybrook family dead before one of them is the next target,” reads the show’s synopsis in part.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]