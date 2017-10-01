Blac Chyna: Winning $10 Million Rob Kardashian Lawsuit Would Be Ultimate Revenge, Source Claims

Blac Chyna isn’t looking to settle for a measly million dollars with the revenge porn lawsuit she has filed against ex-boyfriend Rob Kardashian.

Sources say that the socialite was livid to have been sued by Rob and his sister, Kylie, claiming she had damaged more than $100,000 worth of items during a physical altercation with the 30-year-old back in December.

Blac Chyna and Kardashian had been staying in Kylie’s home, and to no one’s surprise, the 20-year-old was furious to see that her personal belongings had been cut and broken into pieces over Blac Chyna’s alleged short temper.

Now that the mother of two has been handed a lawsuit by her former flame and his sibling, Blac Chyna will not be holding back with her revenge porn lawsuit.

Sources say that the reality star is looking to rinse Rob from his last penny. She’s currently said to be working out a way to get the highest amount possible from Kardashian’s pockets, and she has her reasons.

Firstly, Blac Chyna isn’t happy that her nude photos were placed online without her consent, and secondly, she doesn’t understand why her ex-boyfriend waited almost a year to file a lawsuit against her unless it’s out of some sort of revenge.

Fans will recall Rob having offered Blac Chyna $10,000 a month in child support to settle the court case regarding custodial rights concerning their daughter, Dream, but the former stripper declined and ended up winning a whopping $20,000 a month instead.

So, in some ways, it seems as if Blac Chyna looks at Kardashian’s lawsuit as a way of him getting back to her for winning the custody case that will see her make quite the fortune through the joint parenting rights she shares with the Arthur George sock designer.

Having initially hoped to walk away with $1 million, Blac Chyna is reportedly now looking to receive a stunning $10 million instead.

It’s believed that Lisa Bloom, Blac Chyna’s attorney, has tried to reason with Rob for a settlement regarding the case, but it seems clear that those numbers are nowhere near what the TV personality would want to pay.

