Kanye West Weight Gain: Kim Kardashian To Dump ‘Lazy’ Husband Amid Surrogate Pregnancy?

Kanye West has gained a significant amount of weight in the last couple of months and Kim Kardashian isn’t happy with it, according to a new report.

The reality star, according to Radar Online, is said to have made it loud and clear that she wants Kanye West to start exercising and take better care of himself, reportedly having branded him lazy since taking a hiatus from music.

As previously reported, Kanye West had opted not to work for an entire year so that he could simply focus on recovering from his mental breakdown in 2016, which was so bad it almost cost him his close friendship with Beyonce and Jay Z.

And while Kim has been supportive of Kanye West wanting to relax and focus on family more than anything else, she’s beyond bothered that the rapper has let himself go and is close to resembling her brother, Rob Kardashian.

Sources say that the mother-of-three is up every single morning before the kids get out of bed. By the time she gets home from her workout, she has already prepared breakfast and is ready to wake her children up.

Kanye West, on the other hand, sleeps in all day and has done little to no exercise, nor has he taken on the responsibility to be as active as his wife when it comes to their children, it has been alleged.

@thekidssupply Ryan in our Point Dume dress & AKid slides & North in our Malibu slip dress TheKidsSupply.com A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 28, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

An insider explains by saying that Kim knows Kanye West is unhappy with his body, but instead of complaining about it, he has the money, the time, and the facilities to change his situation.

With the news that the couple will be welcoming their third child into the world in January through the help of a surrogate, the 36-year-old would not want to have to care for three children while also having to babysit her husband.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 29, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

She thinks Kanye is being completely unreasonable to just let himself go, reportedly complain about his weight but do little to nothing about it.

It’s gotten so serious that Kim has allegedly threatened Kanye West on the chances of her divorcing him if he doesn’t start getting his act together soon.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]