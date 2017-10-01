Marilyn Manson Crushed By Falling Props At New York Concert

According to the Daily Mail, Marilyn Manson was crushed during a New York concert today. The rock star was on stage performing his song “Sweet Dreams” when the props, described by witnesses as giant pistols, fell on him, crushing him on the stage. Everyone at the event was shocked to see this go down in front of their eyes, but it was hard to tell how injured he was from the incident.

It is being reported that Marilyn Manson had just started climbing onto the props when they toppled over and fell onto him. There was a ladder between them. It is unknown if they were supposed to be tied down better, and what caused them to fall on Manson still remains a mystery. Several people rushed straight to the stage to help him out, but it took several minutes for them to free him. After this, Marilyn Manson was taken to the hospital on a stretcher.

There was a lot of confusion in the venue as the entire thing went dark. Of course, the rest of the concert was canceled after Marilyn Manson had to be taken out on a stretcher. Manson had already been on stage for about an hour and 20 minutes before the accident, so people attending the concert did get to see a great show before the accident occurred. They probably missed about half of the show due to the props falling.

After he was taken off the stage on a stretcher, everyone who was attending the concert was rushed outside. A curtain was put up on the stage where the accident happened. There have not been any updates since then on how he is doing, but the fans really want to hear that he is doing fine. Twitter erupted with everyone leaving the concert and expressing their concern for him. The fans are hopeful that an update will come out soon and that all is well for Manson.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]