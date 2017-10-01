Did Jon Jones Admit To Using Steroids After The Daniel Cormier Fight? Watch His Post-Fight Interview

Since Jon Jones tested positive for steroid turinabol following his UFC 214 victory, which has been officially overturned to a no contest, analyst and fans have been analyzing his words and behavior leading up to the fight and afterwards.

At UFC 214, Jon Jones had a post-fight interview with Fox Sports. Jones discussed closing the chapter on his Cormier rivalry while basking in victory. The then UFC light heavyweight champion states that he beat Daniel Cormier “off of steroids” in both fights, which to some analysts implies that he was on steroids before.

In light of his positive test, some fans have perceived Jon Jones comments as an admission or Freudian slip while others conclude that it was nothing more than a poor choice of words. You can watch the post-fight interview below, as well as an analysis of the former champion’s body language.

Jon Jones is yet to face the athletic commission or present a defense for his positive test. Last year, the 30-year old fighter tested positive for two banned substances — clomiphene and letrozole – both of which are associated with steroid use. Jones then claimed that he used tainted Cialis, which was then tested by USADA and found to be contaminated.

His rival, Daniel Cormier, has stated that he will reserve judgment until Jones has gone through the due process. Cormier has since called out knockout artist Volkan Oezdemir in his first UFC lightweight title defense since the UFC 214 no contest bout, according to Bloody Elbow.

Jon Jones teammate suggested that he was set-up while one of his coaches Mike Winkeljohn said that “Bones” Jones likely took a tainted supplement after weigh-ins to rehydrate.

Dude the truth is I would never do steroids, I put that on my children and I put that on my Heavenly Father https://t.co/i8EEbrQU5x — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) September 14, 2017

Jon Jones is potentially facing a four-year suspension if found guilty. Being stripped of a UFC title three times while being undefeated has resulted in Jones losing millions of dollars in fight earnings and endorsement deals.

Daniel says the only reason I defeated him the first time is because I must have been on steroids, wonder what his excuse will be this time pic.twitter.com/HMCFQBoBR4 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 21, 2017

Daniel Cormier has expressed interest in fighting his rival again but is ready to move on as it is unclear whether Jones will ever fight again.

Many MMA analysts consider Jones to be the greatest MMA fighter of all time. However, his failed drug test has led some to question his legacy.

