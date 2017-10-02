Melissa McCarthy’s Weight Loss: Actress Follows Diet That Helped Kim Kardashian Shed Off Baby Weight Fast

While she used to be known for her comedic acts, Melissa McCarthy’s name is now listed as one of the most successful celebrity weight loss stories to date. As it turns out, the Ghostbusters actress is following a diet that successfully helped Kim Kardashian shed off all of her pregnancy weight.

Kim Kardashian West is famously known for her amazing curves. Although the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has always tried to keep her body fit, she was not exempted in gaining a lot of weight during her two pregnancies.

Earlier reports revealed that when Kim Kardashian saw Khloe Kardashian naked, it motivated her to shed the excess weight after giving birth to her second child. The 36-year-old reality star then gave everyone the ultimate #BodyGoals when she quickly bounced back to her pre-mommy body and even kept shedding off the pounds.

Speaking with People Magazine at the time, Kim Kardashian West shared her weight loss journey. The mother-of-two revealed that she lost 70 lbs. after giving birth to her baby boy.

Kim Kardashian’s weight loss is the result of following a strict meal plan. To achieve her current weight, Mrs. West credits her impressive weight loss to the low-carb ketogenic Atkins restrictive eating.

Just like Kim Kardashian, Melissa McCarthy also follows a popular low-carb, high-protein diet, which includes Atkins, Paleo, Zone, and ketogenic diets. Since watching her portion size and choosing healthier options are not enough to keep shedding off the pounds, the Gilmore Girls star also works out a lot.

It has been previously reported that Melissa McCarthy has already lost over 75 pounds and has now slimmed down to a size 14. The Ghostbusters actress used to hide her bulges in huge and baggy clothes, but now she is opting for outfits that would show off her shrinking waistline.

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss certainly didn’t happen overnight; her body transformation was a result of her dedication and hard work to achieve a healthier version of herself. While some may feel their best when they wear their favorite outfits or have their hair done, the funny actress shared that finally feeling like herself is the sexiest feeling she ever had.

