Did Raiders Offensive Line Throw Game Because Their Quarterback Didn’t Kneel During Anthem?

Last Sunday night wasn’t the first time Derek Carr didn’t join most of the rest of his teammates in taking a knee or sitting down during the singing of the national anthem. During a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, in August, the star quarterback of the Oakland Raiders stood for the entirety of the national anthem with his hand on the shoulder of his teammate, Khalil Mack, who also stood during the anthem. As Carr is a white man and Mack is a black man, headlines praised this act as a unified symbol against racial inequality.

Following the game, Carr told reporters why he and his teammate chose to stand.

“We wanted to show them that it’s okay for a white kid and a black kid that come from two different neighborhoods to grow up and love one another and be best friends and that’s what me and Khalil are. We’re best friends and we love one another.”

Despite the fact that pretty much the rest of the team remained seated during the national anthem, Carr and Mack remained steadfast in their proclamation of unified support for the United States’ anthem.

However, a new report from The Armstrong and Getty Radio Show reveals a sinister consequence of Carr’s action. In a bombshell that is sure to send shockwaves throughout the sports world, it has been revealed through “insider information” from a “very reliable source” that players from the Oakland Raiders were so enraged that their quarterback refused to join them in protest that they allowed him to be sacked multiple times during the Washington game. The program analyzed some of the passes made during the game and noted that that several extremely capable receivers made multiple “weird drops.”

Carr was sacked four times Sunday night, but two of those sacks took place on the Raiders’ second possession of the game. On the Raiders’ first possession, Carr threw an interception on the second play of the drive, after a run by Marshawn Lynch went nowhere on first down. So, that second possession was the Raiders’ first full possession and Carr was taken down twice on back-to-back plays. Some have viewed this as the Raiders offensive line sending a message to their quarterback.

According to The Armstrong and Getty Radio Show, an unnamed Raiders offensive lineman was recorded as saying, “He wants to stand alone, he can stand alone on the field.”

Another strange occurrence during the game against the Washington Redskins was the fact that on three separate occasions, Raiders Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson snapped the ball to Carr when Carr was not yet ready to receive it. That only furthers the suspicion that something out of the ordinary was going on.

While there are obviously major legal and ethical issues if this report is proven to be true, it also paints a sad picture of a football league divided by a political and media establishment all too happy to cause as much racial divide in the country as possible.

Due to the majority presence of black Americans on most NFL teams, the response against Carr on his own team, if proven to be real, is undoubtedly racial animus stoked by Carr’s resistance against disrespecting the national anthem.

