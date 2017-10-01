‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Kandre’ Heats Up, Andre And Kate Have An ‘Interesting Development’

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal that “Kandre” will heat up, and that’s not just in the boardroom. It seems that they are doing things backward. What started off as a business arrangement turned into hate and institutionalization. However, in the next week, expect Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) to have an interesting development. Will they finally cross over into the uncharted territory of love?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal Andre DiMera might get some luck in the love department. While many other Salemites are involved in at least one relationship, this particular character isn’t. Formerly a villain, he is trying to do the right thing. However, sometimes he fails, like when he tried to expose Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Kate’s alleged affair.

The publication released DOOL spoilers, which says that “Kandre” will have an interesting development on Monday. What exactly is this development? The magazine didn’t go into specifics. However, watching Andre and Kate during the double wedding, it was clear to see that the two were softening their hearts toward one another.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers hint that these two characters might end up falling in love. They do certainly seem like a mismatch romantically. However, they are cut from the same cloth when it comes to business, control, and manipulation. It is a bizarre union that just might work.

In fact, both Lauren Koslow and Thaao Penghlis have teased Days Of Our Lives spoilers on Instagram. The actors have hinted several times that they have a complicated relationship. Due to the many promotional photos of them together, it is safe to assume that they remain married. DOOL spoilers from Soap Opera Spy imply that they stay together, but don’t expect a romance like “Jarlena” or “Chabby.” There will be plenty of quarrels in the DiMera romance, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Oh those nails. They're real. Scratch, scratch. @laurenkoslow #loving #days #forever A post shared by Thaao Penghlis (@thaaopenghlis) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:58am PDT

What do you think of “Kandre” starting a romantic relationship on Days Of Our Lives? Are you looking forward to seeing Andre DiMera and Kate Roberts get heated in the bedroom as well as the boardroom?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]