Michelle Obama’s Dr. Seuss Photos Go Viral After Librarian Criticizes ‘Racist’ Melania Trump Book Donation

Former First Lady Michelle Obama once read The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss to children in Fort Bragg, North Carolina – and now those photos taken at the Prager Child Development Center on Thursday, March 12, 2009, are going viral. That’s because supporters of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are using photos of Michelle reading Dr. Seuss to prove that Dr. Seuss books aren’t “racist,” as a Massachusetts school librarian called them. As reported by the Daily Mail, Melania offered a donation of Dr. Seuss books to a library, but the books were deemed ones “steeped in racist propaganda” that offered “harmful stereotypes.”

Liz Phipps Soeiro, a librarian at Cambridgeport Elementary School, refused to accept the Dr. Seuss books that Melania attempted to donate to the school and made her wishes known via an open letter. Melania tried to pass along 10 of Dr. Seuss’ books to a school in each state, including his famous Green Eggs and Ham and The Cat in the Hat books. However, Liz called the famous Dr. Seuss cliché. She especially pointed out that If I Ran a Zoo plus And to Think That I Saw it On Mulberry Street included “racist mockery in his art.” However, those books were not ones Melania donated.

Instead, Melania offered Dr. Seuss books mentioned above, along with Seuss-isms!, Because a Little Bug Went KaChoo, What Pet Should I Get?, I Can Read with My Eyes Shut! – along with One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish – as well as The Foot Book, Wacky Wednesday and Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

Despite Trump fans bring Michelle into the Dr. Seuss controversy, Obama has not commented on the melee. Meanwhile, Melania has responded to the controversy through her spokesperson. Melania noted that the rejection of the Dr. Seuss books was turned into a divisive topic that turned unfortunate. On Twitter, photos of Michelle reading Dr. Seuss have been shared thousands of times. The fact that Soeiro was photographed in a costume from The Cat in the Hat by Dr. Seuss has also gone viral.

