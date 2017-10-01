‘LPBW:’ Amy Roloff Looks Incredibly Happy As She Invites Everyone To The 2017 Pumpkin Season

Little People, Big World fans, take notice. The 2017 Pumpkin Season is officially underway! As a way to reach out to her massive social media following, Roloff matriarch Amy has taken to Instagram to promote the month-long celebration officially. Never one to disappoint, Amy’s invitation was one for the books.

The Roloff matriarch decided to invite everyone to the 2017 Pumpkin Season through a video on her Instagram Story. In the short clip, Amy joyfully asked her social media followers to drop by Roloff Farms and take part in the farm celebrations. She also provided details about the event, such as the days and times when guests could visit. In true Amy fashion, her greeting was warm, smart, and undoubtedly motherly.

Interestingly, Amy dressed up for the event in a rather unorthodox way. Swaying around in black overalls and a butterfly costume, Amy’s invitation was a joy to watch.

“Hi, Amy Roloff, here at Roloff Farms. Pumpkin Season has begun, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 to 6. I hope you come, ’cause I’d love to see ya. Roloff Farms Pumpkin Season! And I’m a butterfly!”

The last few weeks have been pretty interesting for fans of the Roloff matriarch. Even before the birth of Amy’s second grandchild, Ember Jean Roloff, rumors were abounding that the Roloff matriarch was having problems with Audrey and Jeremy, who allegedly told the LPBW star to back off. When Baby Ember was born, and Amy was nowhere to be found in the young couple’s social media updates, these rumors all but increased in intensity.

Eventually, however, Amy Roloff proved that there was nothing wrong with her relationship with her son and daughter-in-law, even cooking a nice meal for the exhausted couple at one time. Since then, Amy has been on a roll, with many of her Facebook and Instagram followers noticing that the Roloff matriarch has been glowing lately.

Amy’s latest Instagram Story all but proves that the Roloff matriarch is doing incredibly well, and if her disposition in her latest video is any indication, it appears that the LPBW star is as happy as she could be. If any, Amy was able to deliver what could only be the ultimate invitation to anyone interested in seeing Roloff Farms this 2017 Pumpkin Season.

What do you think about Amy’s invitation for the 2017 Pumpkin Season? Does the Roloff matriarch seem happier than usual? Sound off in the comments section below!

Little People, Big World is currently filming its newest season and is expected to return on TLC later this year.

[Featured Image by Amy Roloff/Facebook]