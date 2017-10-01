‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lucas Furious Over Sonny’s Request, Exhumation Order Brings Sami Brady Home

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) returns on October 13. While it is known that Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is connected to her comeback, what prompts her to pack up from Europe? In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it was teased that Lucas Horton’s (Bryan Dattilo) refusal to have Will exhumed is the main reason. Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) is forced to go to the next of kin, which is the mother. Digging up Will’s body is what brings the Salem schemer back to town.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is going to happen on the NBC soap opera.

Sonny Kiriakis is faced with a dilemma. He wants to know if Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) claim is true. The only way to find out is to go straight to Will Horton’s grave. It is Paul Narita’s (Christopher Sean) idea and after some hesitation, the widower agrees. However, Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) delivers bad news.

Freddie Smith’s character has no legal right to approve an exhumation, according to the latest DOOL spoilers. Although he was married to Will, they were legally separated. This means that the next of kin would be the deceased man’s parents. Lucas is in town, but he refuses to agree to his son being dug up.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that “Paulson” worry that all hope is lost. However, they come up with another idea. Lucas actually doesn’t have the only say in the matter. This leads them to go to Sami Brady for help. It is hinted that the request to exhume Will’s body is the reason that Alison Sweeney’s character returns to Salem.

DOOL spoilers claim that Sami doesn’t believe that her son is actually alive. The news doesn’t come from a reliable source. Instead, it is being revealed by the same man that took Will’s life. However, it is likely that the mother will want this matter settled. She likely believes that once everyone sees that Chandler Massey’s character is in his grave, that will be the end of the story. However, she might be wrong about that.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that several Salemites will be drawn to Memphis for one reason or another, as Celeb Dirty Laundry reported. Each of them will be following clues, which could blow everyone away.

Soap Opera Spy reported that in addition to Robert Scott Wilson returning, so is James Read. He will reprise the role of Clyde Weston. During a flashback scene on October 5, expect Ben to recall an important conversation. Does this have anything to do with Will Horton?

