Apple Watch Series 3 Finally Starts Working

Last week, excited new Apple Watch owners tried to activate their new cellular wrist devices on networks such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Unfortunately, many were not able to make calls or receive messages. The problems were especially prevalent on AT&T and T-Mobile.

Mac Rumors was the first mainstream site to report on the problems.

“Apple Watch Series 3 models are being delivered across the United States and the rest of the world today, and as customers start attempting to activate their new LTE devices, some of them are running into serious setup issues.”

By Monday, many were able to set up their watches to make calls over LTE. However, there were still many people who weren’t able to send or receive text messages. According to CNET, one has to understand that the Watch wants your phone to be powered on somewhere, connected to WiFi or LTE. That somewhere could be 500 miles away. If the phone your Apple Watch Series 3 is connected to isn’t on anywhere, you can send iMessages but not SMS messages. In other words, don’t plan on sending or receiving text messages from anyone with an Android phone

In addition to not being able to send or receive text messages, you also won’t be able to get notifications from third-party apps such as Facebook and Twitter. So, according to CNET and others, the best way to make sure your Apple Watch is working flawlessly is to make sure your iPhone is connected somewhere. This confirms the fact that Apple wants you to still use the new Watch as an extension of your iPhone.

Still, there were people all week complaining about their Apple Watch Series 3 devices on Twitter.

I’ve tried setting up this cellular data for my Apple Watch for hours but it’s not working @sprint do better please — ♡ reem ♡ (@queenreemmm) September 28, 2017

@ATT DO NOT GET A NEW Apple Watch LTE WITH AT&T still have not been able to connect 8 days no reply , still will not work — W. (@WHanley247) September 30, 2017

Some people who have experienced difficulties have been able to get their watches working by unpairing the Watch, setting it up as a new Watch on the iPhone, and setting up the cellular plan after everything is paired. However, the Watch may take an hour or so before it operates to its fullest capacity.

The Apple Watch Series 3 has proven to be a divisive device and has received many mixed reviews. Engadget says Apple’s new wrist device is a good watch, but not a good cell phone.

“The Apple Watch Series 3 often feels like two devices in one. When it’s connected to a phone, it’s an improvement over its predecessors in just about every way that matters,” says reviewer Chris Velazco, adding that the kinks remain when connected to LTE that make the overall experience suffer as a result.

All of the carriers are claiming that there is a fix on the way to make sure the Apple Watch is living up to all of its promises. Do you own an Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE? If so, let us know about your experience in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images]