‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lane Over For Good, Cane Hooks Up With Hilary?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) is serious about wanting a divorce from Cane Ashby (Daniel Goddard). Lily’s meeting with Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) seems to be just a formality and will jumpstart the legal process of ending her marriage. Lane fans are hoping that something changes soon because it looks like the super couple is about to call it quits for good.

Cane hoped that Lily’s request to go to counseling was a step in the right direction to heal their marriage. However, that ended in disaster when she stormed out of the therapist’s office. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily has been hurt too much and no longer trusts Cane.

Even though Cane hoped that he could convince Lily to forgive him, it looks like that is not in the cards. There is no doubt that Cane loves his family, but Lily just cannot shake off the hurt and betrayal. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Juliet’s (Laur Allen) growing belly is a constant reminder that Cane cheated on her.

Y&R spoilers revealed that Cane and Lily’s teenage children were crushed to learn about Juliet’s pregnancy. They couldn’t believe their loving father was capable of cheating on their mother.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Lily worried that once the baby arrives in a few months, Cane will have to divide his attention between their children and Juliet’s son. Lily noted it was too much for her to deal with and she needs to separate herself from it. Their marriage is over for good.

Since Lane is officially over, will Cane jump in bed with Juliet? According to Soap Central, it’s not likely. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cane and Juliet would never work out. Cane will see Juliet as the person who ended his marriage and resent her for it.

Y&R spoilers suggest that Cane could hook up with Hilary Hamilton. Hevon fans are holding out for a Hilary and Devon reunion; it is starting to look like Hilary could be hooking up with Cane. They seem to understand each other, offering each other support and friendship. Could Cane and Hilary’s friendship lead to something else? Keep watching Y&R to find out what happens next for Cane.

