Angry Georgia Mom Plows Her Car Into Two Fighting Teen Girls, Including Her Own Daughter [Video]

A Georgia mom has been charged with getting behind the wheel of her Lexus SUV and plowing it into a pair of teen girls fighting on the street, and one of the girls was her own daughter.

Dramatic video of the incident, which occurred earlier this week, shows Griffin, GA resident Shameka Sharell Peoples getting behind the wheel of her vehicle and careening it toward the group of bystanders who looked on as two girls fought it out in the middle of a residential area, according to Rolling Out.

In the violent clip, which can be viewed below, two young women are seen dueling it out with one another as residents in the area watch the pair fight. Suddenly, an SUV, said to belong to Ms. Peoples, is seen entering the scene and plowing into the two girls, as well as several bystanders, before driving onward.

“Cellphone footage of the fight went viral as a group of young women were fighting in the middle of a street while others stood around and rap music played,” Rolling Out notes.

“Suddenly, the woman drives down the street, rams into the girls and keeps going.”

Five people in total were said to have been transported to nearby hospitals, with one victim reportedly being airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Georgia. Incidentally, one of the victims was said to have been Peoples’ own teenage daughter.

The video can be viewed below. Please be advised that the visual is graphic and contains adult language.

WSB-TV in Atlanta additionally notes that the mother of one of the victims claims that her daughter sustained two broken hips, a broken pelvis bone, and lower back injuries from the car hitting her.

The GSP arrested Shameka Peoples for driving through a crowd of teens. She faces 8 charges including hit & run, & aggravated assault x5. pic.twitter.com/8t4ZZGy9tW — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) September 29, 2017

The mother of the aforementioned injured party told the news station that “the situation all started with a fight between her daughter and 31-year-old Shameka Sharell Peoples’ daughter.”

Police ultimately put out what is known as a BOLO report to identify the owner of the vehicle, as NBC-11 Alive in Atlanta adds, and uncovered Peoples. She was subsequently arrested and charged with driving her car into the group of onlookers and the two teenagers.

There is no word on the current health status of any of the victims, including the daughter of the mom who plowed her car into the group of Georgia residents. Peoples is said to be currently housed in the Spaulding County Jail and has been hit with eight charges including hit and run, and five separate aggravated assault charges.

