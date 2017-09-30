‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Jack Catches Dina In A Lie, Plus Graham’s Paternity Revealed

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) will confront Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) about her little fib about the pictures Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) received. She will have no other choice but admit that she lied to protect Graham (Max Shippee). Y&R spoilers indicate that Graham’s real parentage will soon come out. It will send the Abbotts reeling and could disclose something about Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) that she wanted to keep under wraps. It looks like an exciting week ahead on Young and the Restless.

According to Soap Opera Spy, Dina told Jack that she hired the P.I. that snapped pictures of him and Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and sent the pictures to Victor. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack never believed Dina’s story, but had no solid proof that it was Graham.

Dina requests Jack hand over her laptop so she could get some work done. Jack barks back that there is no work for her. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Dina noticed Jack’s coldness toward her and tried to smooth things over with him.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina claims that she spoke with Victor about the pictures and he assured her he wouldn’t lash out at Jack. However, Jack doesn’t believe that because the Mustache isn’t one to let anything go.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Dina tries to ease Jack’s paranoia about Victor by saying that Nikki is the problem. She thinks he is asking for trouble by getting caught up with Victor’s ex-wife.

Jack goes off on Dina about leaving them as children, suggesting that she hasn’t changed. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Dina tries to defend herself, but ends up revealing it was Graham who hired that private investigator, not her.

As Dina continues to try to defend Graham, Jack becomes flustered and doesn’t believe anything she says. Y&R spoilers suggest that Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) will arrive home and reveal a shocker. Will she be the one to figure out that Graham was Brent Davis’ child? Will Genoa City learn that Ashley wasn’t John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) daughter?

