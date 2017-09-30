Tamar Braxton, Husband Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay Back $4 Million Sony Advance

Tamar Braxton and husband Vince Herbert have been ordered to return a nearly $4 million advance the couple received from Sony Music four years ago.

TMZ reports the court ordered manager Vince Herbert to fork over the money in a default judgment after he failed to appear for the proceedings.

The dispute stemmed from a 2013 contractual agreement Herbert entered into with Sony to bring new talent to the label.

Clauses in the deal called for Sony to at least partially be paid back through payments Herbert was owed by Interscope Records for other work. The suit alleged that Herbert breached the Sony arrangement when he started intercepting the Interscope payments in 2015.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-nominated Braxton recently hinted her forthcoming Bluebird of Happiness album may be her last.

During a recent Entertainment Tonight interview, Braxton insisted she is ready to walk away from it all in order to devote more time to her long troubled marriage.

“There are a lot of things that I want to do, and a lot of things that are in the works,” she said. “There’s a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”

Braxton further hinted that working side by side with Herbert so much of the time isn’t always what it’s cranked up to be.

“My husband and I work very close together and it’s really hard, you know?” she added. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we’ve been together forever. He’s my best friend. It’s a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”

Later, in an interview with V-103, Braxton sought to clarify matters a bit more.

“I said that is my last album,” she said. “That’s what I said. I didn’t say I was retiring. I’m still going on tour with Xscape. And I’m going back to television. That doesn’t sound like retiring.”

Braxton and Herbert were married in 2008 and five years later welcomed son Logan to the mix.

The two have also starred together on WEtv’s Braxton Family Values, and later on the spin-off series, Tamar and Vince.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]