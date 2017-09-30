Kailyn Lowry Shares Her Concerns Over Ex Javi Marroquin’s Relationship With Briana DeJesus

Teen Mom 2 is certainly becoming more dramatic, as Kailyn Lowry’s ex, Javi Marroquin, is seen on vacation in Florida with Isaac, 7, and Lincoln, 3 hanging out with fellow cast member Briana DeJesus. Rumors have swirled that Javi and Briana, who was recently introduced to the Teen Mom 2 cast after appearing on the failed Teen Mom 3 series, have been dating for quite a while. The pair ignited rumors a few months ago when they appeared in each other’s Snapchat stories, but at the time, Javi was dating another woman and Briana was pregnant with her daughter, Stella.

Now, however, Javi is single and Briana has given birth to her baby, so it could be possible that their appearances in one another’s Snapchats and on each other’s social media means they’re now a bit more than friends.

Kailyn Lowry, Javi’s ex-wife, did have a few words to say about the romance to Radar Online. She noted that Briana didn’t check in with her to see if she could hang out with Javi, but added that it wasn’t necessarily her place to give other women permission to date her ex.

But Kail did have some concerns about the pair’s potential budding romance.

“It’s not necessarily them hanging out, it’s just I would like to know if they were in the same room, if my kids were sleeping in the same room as them, I would just like to know that.”

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus have not confirmed nor denied that they are seeing one another as more than friends. Previously, when rumors spread, they denied any kind of goings-on, but Javi did state that he thought Briana was beautiful and wouldn’t rule out dating her at some point. The pair have, however, played up to fans who want to see them together by flirting on Twitter and posting pictures together. It is unclear, though, if anything has changed since their most recent declaration of “not dating.”

Kailyn Lowry’s love life also seems to be a mystery. The mom-of-three recently declared that she was dating a woman named Dom, and even captioned a photo of her with her son, “Baby Lo,” as “Daddy Dom.” But recently, she stated that she and the father of “Baby Lo,” Chris Lopez, were not necessarily together, but not necessarily not together, which has fans all shades of confused.

