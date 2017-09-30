‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Abby’s Relationship With Zach Puts Her In Danger, Will She Turn Up Missing?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal that Abby Newman’s (Melissa Ordway) relationship with Zach (Ryan Ashton) could put her life in danger. With Melissa Ordway about ready to take a few months off for maternity leave, will Abby turn up missing? Will she find out that Zach is bad news and involved with the Genoa City sex ring? With all these questions unanswered, Abby’s life is about to be turned upside down.

Abby doesn’t fully trust Zach yet and is still upset with him for standing her up a few weeks ago. However, she has convinced herself that Zach is a good guy and she should give him a chance. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Abby senses something off about Zach, but decides to dismiss it. Abby brushes it off thinking it is anxiety about the possibility of getting hurt.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Abby can’t deny she is attracted to Zach, but she worries that he is hiding something from her. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) talked her into cutting Zach some slack, suggesting that he could be good for her. He encouraged her to open her heart and see where it leads. The billionaire said that his explanation was good — people get caught up with work and lose track of time. However, Abby cannot shake this feeling that something is off about Zach.

Today on #YR, Abby has to answer to Victor and Chelsea issues Hilary a warning. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/eQiTKTAgba pic.twitter.com/2FqzleP3bZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 31, 2017

According to Soap Central, Abby doesn’t see the big picture. She is so focused on her feelings that she doesn’t see the signs that Zach isn’t on the up and up. She wants things to work out so badly that she’s ignoring the warning signs.

Not everyone is a fan of Zach. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Scott (Daniel Hall) doesn’t trust him and expressed concern that he may not be the Prince Charming he claims to be. Abby chalks it up to Scott is trying to ruin a good thing for her, but a small part of her wonders if Scott is looking out for her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Abby could be dancing with danger as she falls hard for Zach. If she doesn’t pull away soon, she could be in real trouble. When Abby finds out he is involved with the sex ring, he could lash out at her.

Since Melissa Ordway will be going on maternity leave soon, is it possible she will turn up missing? It would be a similar exit Y&R gave Mishael Morgan for her maternity leave several years ago.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]