Blake Shelton Embarrasses Gwen Stefani By Opening Up About Them ‘Messing Around’

Blake Shelton has returned to his hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma to open his new restaurant Ole Red, and things got started off in a way that embarrassed his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. In a private concert for 150 people, Shelton opened up a little too much about how he and Stefani got together.

According to a source at Hollywood Life, the country superstar shared a little too much information. In between songs, Shelton entertained the crowd by talking about when he and Stefani, “starting to hang out together and…mess around.”

When Shelton said those words, Stefani reportedly had an embarrassed look on her face.

Then, The Voice coach tried to backtrack a bit and save himself adding, “You know, texting each other.”

Fans cheered when Shelton shared the inside info.

The Oklahoma native’s intimate show raised $30,000 for the charity J.C. Reaching Out, which helps family members of cancer patients. Shelton sang some of his biggest hits, including A Guy with a Girl, The Baby, and Neon Light. One of the highlights of the show was when Blake Shelton was singing Every Time I Hear That Song, and Stefani walked into the venue and joined him on stage.

For those who weren’t lucky enough to get a ticket to the event, Stefani live-streamed parts of the show on her SnapChat account, including the couple’s duet. This, of course, is not the first time the couple has performed together. They recorded Go Ahead and Break My Heart together, and on Stefani’s new Christmas album they sing the duet You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

#youmakeitfeellikechristmas gx @blakeshelton ❤️????gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Sep 21, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT

In addition to the private show to launch his restaurant, Shelton is also holding a free concert in downtown Tishomingo. He says he wants people to not just enjoy Ole Red, but the community as well.

He says it is his dream for people to come to his place (which features southern food and a bar) and enjoy a good burger and a drink, and then go out and see what his hometown has to offer. He also plans on visiting his new business often. He added that when people come into eat, he just might be there singing and playing guitar.

Here is what we sent to @blakeshelton for his grand opening of @OleRedTish last night…. pic.twitter.com/6OASqycYPl — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) September 30, 2017

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani often spend time on his nearby ranch with her three sons and their extended family.

