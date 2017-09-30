‘Alaskan Bush People’: Rain Brown Hints At Possible Singing Career In Cryptic Instagram Post

The past few months have been especially difficult for the entire cast of Alaskan Bush People on account of Ami Brown’s cancer diagnosis, but the matriarch’s youngest daughter, Rain, has found refuge in social media as she tries to come to terms with her mother’s illness.

On top of posting inspirational messages, beautiful photographs, and selfies (which recently made her the subject of online criticism), Rain Brown has been posting Instagram videos of herself singing to her heart’s content. Over the past few months, Alaskan Bush People‘s youngest daughter belted out songs such as Sam Smith’s “Not the Only One,” Rascal Flatt’s “I’m Moving On,” Alexander Hamilton’s “Helpless,” and recently Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons.” As for the latter, Rain Brown’s own twist to Gaga’s song sparked speculations that she might quit Alaskan Bush People soon, as reported by Radar Online.

Since she started showcasing her singing prowess on her Instagram account, her thousands of followers have been liberal in offering their praises to the 15-year-old reality star. Some fans left comments suggesting that she pursue a singing career. Some, however, have advised her against it, suggesting or imploring her to focus on getting back to school. As is per usual in the world of social media, a few followers left quite mean comments, even going so far as to say that her singing is terrible.

On Saturday, Rain Brown published another Instagram post, this time containing the cryptic message, “I don’t sing in the shower, I perform.” However, her intent in posting the image is made clearer owing to Rain’s caption, which reads: “The more people tell me I can’t do something the more motivated I am to do it #stayhappy #staystrong #qotd ” Obviously, Rain has been going through the comments.

The more people tell me I can't do something the more motivated I am to do it #stayhappy #staystrong #qotd A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 30, 2017 at 9:59am PDT

As of this writing, all comments have been supportive, with some telling her to follow her dreams and to continue doing what makes her happy.

Million reasons lady Gaga cover, y'all are giving me a million reasons to be happy ???????? #stayhappy #staystrong #sing #B&W A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:46am PDT

Helpless from Alexander Hamilton #stayhappy #staystrong #alexnderhamilton #singalong A post shared by Rainy Brown (@heroofkirrkwell) on Sep 19, 2017 at 3:48am PDT

Whether Rain Brown is serious about pursuing a singing career or not in the future, she’d do well to follow her fans’ advice to continue doing what makes her happy. Quite recently, Brown shared an Instagram post to open up about her struggles with depression for the past few years. And whether she’s struggling with depression or not, it’s imperative that people take her seriously. For one, she’s been dealing with a lot since her mother was diagnosed with lung cancer. Rain, just like each member of the Brown family, is dealing with Ami Brown’s illness in the only way she knows how.

Do you think Rain Brown should pursue a singing career in the near future? Share your comments below.

