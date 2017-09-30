New Character Confirmed For ‘Riverdale’ Season 2 And They Could Bring More Drama For Betty

Riverdale is currently casting for a significant guest role, and it could shake up Betty Cooper’s (Lili Reinhart) world. The hit CW show dropped tons of bombs in its Season 1 finale, including the revelation of Betty’s step-brother. Her mother Alice (Madchen Amick) revealed she had gotten pregnant in high school and gave that child up for adoption. Fans of the eerie teen drama can expect Betty’s step-brother, Chic Cooper, to make his appearance in Season 2.

TVLine broke the news yesterday afternoon that this mysterious fellow would make his way to Riverdale. Chic will not be a main character on the show, but will have a recurring guest role. For now Chic’s motives for being in Riverdale remain unknown, but he will more than likely stir up a little drama in Betty’s life.

Season 1 didn’t end on the best terms for Betty with the bomb of her step-brother being dropped, in addition to beau Jughead (Cole Sprouse) attending Southside High away from her. And who can forget that whole ‘Dark Betty’ thing? What drama Chic could add remains to be seen.

Comicbook.com noted that Chic has a small role in the Archie Comics, and is a secret agent for the U.S. government. Whether he will take on this role in the television series is still up in the air, but it’s definitely plausible.

Chic isn’t the only debut character that will premiere in Season 2. Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) father Hiram Lodge will return to Riverdale after dealing with his disastrous financial scandal. Kelly Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos will play the charismatic father who is desperate to reconnect with his wife and daughter.

Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) will also make her debut as Jughead’s new bestie at Southside High. For added drama, Veronica’s ex-boyfriend Nick St. Clair will also join the mix. Played by Graham Phillips, Nick is already rumored to bring some major drama to Veronica and Archie’s relationship.

Whether or not Sabrina (the teenage witch) will make her appearance in Season 2 is still up in the air. Fans have been speculating at her arrival since Riverdale premiered, and producers even teased it. However, it would be difficult to debut a supernatural character in a very natural world.

Riverdale returns for Season 2 on October 11 at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.

