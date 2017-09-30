Viral Photo Of Woman Looking At Her Phone While Her Baby Lays On The Airport Floor Has Real Story Revealed

The Internet is full of photos and videos that have gone viral and no-one ever really knows why, but all of those visuals actually have stories behind them. Last year, a photo taken ended up going viral and it showed a mother looking at her phone while sitting at the airport. That sort of explanation doesn’t seem that bad, but the full picture shows the woman’s baby laying on the airport floor while another woman looks down at her. People freaked out, but now, the true story has come out.

So many pictures have been passed around the Internet and different forms of social media for years. People make up their own tales for them, but there is always a reason or two that the pics are captured and it just takes the truth to know it.

A woman named Molly Lensing sat in a Colorado airport last year and had her picture taken without her knowledge or permission. The photo showed her sitting and looking at her phone while her two-month-old daughter Anastasia lay at her feet on a blanket on the airport floor.

The moment the photo ended up online, she was instantly criticized and mocked for her actions, but no-one knew what was really going on.

Along with the posting of the pic, there were many different captions for it as it was passed around. One of them came down on the intelligence of the mother for her actions with her child.

Albert Einstein said, “I fear the day that technology will take on our humanity… the world will be populated by a generation of idiots.”

As the photo continues to be shared dozens of thousands of times, Molly Lensing spoke with TODAY Parents to address the situation and tell the truth behind it all. She wanted to first let everyone know that the picture was indeed taken without her permission which violated her privacy.

From there, Lensing stated that she had been stranded in the airport for a while and wanted to explain to everyone. When the truth came out, it was revealed that they had been stuck in the airport for more than 20 hours and her two-month-old was miserable.

“We had the unfortunate luck of being stuck in the middle of the Delta computer shut-down. “Anastasia had been held or in her carrier for many hours. My arms were tired. She needed to stretch. And I had to communicate with all the family members wondering where the heck we were.”

It wasn’t until a month or two after her traveling that she noticed the picture of her popping up all over the web. Friends of Lensing began seeing the picture and defending her against the awful comments that strangers were making about her.

A recent post on the Mom Babble by Mary Katherine Backstrom shared the photo of Lensing, but she came to the defense of the exhausted mother. She also came down on “some jerk like this guy” who took the picture to post it on the Internet.

“NO. I wish this mama could find our tribe. I wish she’d know that there is a whole slew of people who DONT SUCK like this guy. I wish she knew that there are mamas who understand exhaustion and imperfection and don’t choose to pounce someone in their weakest moment.”

Molly Lensing wasn’t just allowing her young baby to lay on the floor of the airport and roll around while she looked at her phone. Sure, that’s what the Internet wanted everyone to believe, but that is because they didn’t know the full story behind it all. The exhausted mother ignores the comments and doesn’t even care when photos are posted of her anymore. She realizes she is “powerless,” but she knows how great of a mother she is and that she always does what is best for her daughters.

