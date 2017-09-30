Eva Marcille Joins ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Season 10: ‘Get Ready!’

Eva Marcille has been added to the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the series’ upcoming 10th season.

Following the alleged firing of cast member Phaedra Parks, Bravo TV embarked on a number of cast changes and in addition to the highly anticipated returns of former cast members Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak, the America’s Next Top Model winner will be appearing on the show.

“I’m so excited to join NeNe [Leakes] and the ladies for the 10th season of [The Real Housewives of Atlanta],” the 32-year-old model revealed to Us Weekly magazine. “Atlanta and America, get ready!”

As fans of the model may recall, Eva Marcille won the third cycle of America’s Next Top Model over a decade ago and has since kicked off an impressive career in entertainment. Following her stint on reality television, Marcille landed the role of Tyra Hamilton on The Young and the Restless and continued to appear on the soap until 2009. She’s also been seen in numerous movies, including Crossover, I Think I Love My Wife, and Sister Code.

As for Eva Marcille’s personal life, the model shares a three-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, with her former boyfriend, singer Kevin McCall, but the couple split in 2015.

In a sneak peek at the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, fans are given their first look at cast member Kenya Moore’s secret wedding to businessman Marc Daly and are also introduced to Cynthia Bailey and Sheree Whitfield’s new boyfriends. Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss reunites with her Xscape groupmates and Porsha Williams declares herself a “baby vegan.”

Also in the series’ Season 10 trailer, the returns of Nene Leakes, who left the show after Season 7, and Kim Zolciak, who left the reality series during Season 5, are confirmed. However, while Leakes will be seen in a full-time role on the upcoming installment, Zolciak will only be featured in a part-time position.

To see more of Eva Marcille and her co-stars, including NeNe Leakes, Sheree Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Kim Zolciak, and Cynthia Bailey, don’t miss the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on November 5 at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV and check out a sneak peek at the new season below.

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images]