‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Week Of October 2: High Drama In Port Charles- Favors, Threats & Conflict

General Hospital spoilers for the week of October 2, reveal action and drama for the residents of Port Charles. Patient 6 (Steve Burton) won’t have Ava (Maura West) to help him anymore, but that doesn’t mean that he is totally without resources. GH spoilers indicate that while in St. Petersburg, he will make a call. Surprisingly, he doesn’t choose to call Sonny (Maurice Benard). Instead, the General Hospital Twitter feed confirms that Patient 6 decides to call Franco.

Other General Hospital spoilers state that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will receive a strange call, after which he will leave Port Charles after telling Nina (Michelle Stafford) that he needs to go on a trip. Nina receives an expensive gift, could this be Valentin’s way of making it up to her?

Although Patient 6 has people to help him out of his predicament, Ava is all by herself in a clinic where her access to the outside world has been cut off. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Ava will be terrified when Dr. Klein threatens her. His primary aim is on finding Patient 6 for the moment, but he will make it clear that Ava will pay for helping Patient 6 escape. GH spoilers suggest that her life is in danger and that she has no one to turn to and no way to call for help.

Ava's treatments (and that creepy Russian clinic) are leaving her restless. Don't miss today's chaotic, all-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC. pic.twitter.com/espgtWCyvm — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 29, 2017

It’s little wonder that Michael (Chad Duell) doesn’t trust Nelle (Chloe Lanier) as she really hasn’t been very honest in their relationship. However, is it possible that she really misplaced the ring? General Hospital spoilers state that Michael will blast her for lying to him and Nelle will feel as if her back is against the wall. GH fans will see Michael make a decision about their relationship during the week of October 2.

Anna (Finola Hughes) will relax a little too much in Monaco and drop her guard. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal that she is not invincible and her temporary lapse in judgment could cost her and Finn (Michael Easton) everything they have worked for. Finn will believe that their whole plan is about to crumble when she messes up.

Other General Hospital spoilers indicate that Amy (Risa Dorken) will be worried about the Man Landers project. She has so much riding on the fact that everyone believes that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) is the man behind the column. However, Maxie (Kristen Storms) will allay all her fears about the mayhem surrounding her husband, Nathan, and she will calm Amy down.

Nathan's double-life as "Ask Man Landers" has left much to be desired. Can Maxie save his reputation? #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/cwrPuOhhKh — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 27, 2017

Oscar (Garren Stitt) has an air of mystery about him that may seem exciting at first. But General Hospital spoilers reveal that Josslyn (Eden McCoy) will come to the aid of someone in need. Could Oscar need her help? She will offer her assistance to this person, but there is trouble ahead. Other GH spoiler news reveals that one of Nikolas’ enemies will make his appearance in Port Charles. Could his reappearance have something to do with Patient 6? Why did he choose to call Franco and not Sonny? How do Anna and Finn fit into the Patient 6 storyline? Will Ava be able to escape from the clinic?

WATCH: A call from Jason Morgan is the last thing Franco thought he'd be getting. #GH pic.twitter.com/24EGYL9yTn — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 29, 2017

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez and Alberto E. Rodriguez]