Why Are Chip And Joanna Gaines Really Ending ‘Fixer Upper’ After Season 5? Everything We Know

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ hit renovation show, Fixer Upper, will officially end after Season 5. While the couple says they quit to spend more time with their family and attend to other business opportunities, are there other reasons why they are leaving at the height of their show’s popularity?

According to Closer Weekly, the end of Fixer Upper comes on the heels of Joanna’s rumored departure to start a line of facial creams. As fans will recall, Joanna wrote a blog post denouncing the rumors that she’s leaving Fixer Upper and assured viewers that she isn’t starting a line of beauty products. Although Joanna isn’t releasing facial creams, she and Chip are extremely busy with other business ventures.

The renovation couple just announced a new collaboration with Target to sell a line of home products across the country. The collection is centered on Chip and Joanna’s Magnolia brand and features a wide range of products. The two are also coming out with a new cookbook, titled Magnolia Table Cookbook, to go along with Chip’s upcoming memoir, Capital Gaines. That’s not to mention the real estate company they own and operate, Magnolia Market, and their new restaurant. Between all of their businesses, it’s no wonder that Chip and Joanna need a little more free time on their hands.

After a week long photoshoot for our cookbook, celebrating with some homemade mac n cheese and brownie pie just feels right. #MagnoliaTableCookbook A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 22, 2017 at 7:16pm PDT

In addition to their busy schedule, the Fixer Upper stars came under a lot of fire while starring on the hit renovation show. According to Washington Post, Chip is currently engaged in a bitter lawsuit with his former business partners, Richard L. Clark and John L. Lewis. The men claim Chip defrauded them because he didn’t inform them of HGTV’s plans to pick up their show when he bought their shares of the company.

Chip and Joanna have also faced a lot of rumors surrounding their marriage. Despite being married for over 10 years and sharing four children, they are constantly fighting divorce talk. It isn’t clear if this played a part in their decision to end Fixer Upper, but they probably got tired of hearing about their imminent breakup.

Thank you all for watching, caring and cheering us on these past few years. We are overwhelmed by your support and your kindness. You have become a part of our story forever. Season 5 of Fixer Upper is scheduled to start airing in November and we really have saved the best for last! (To see the full announcement about our finale season, visit magnoliamarket.com/blog) A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on Sep 26, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

The final season of Fixer Upper airs later this year.

[Featured Image by HGTV]