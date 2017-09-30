'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry gushes over Chris Lopez for being a great father to 'Baby Lo'.

Kailyn Lowry’s relationship with ex-boyfriend and third baby daddy Chris Lopez is nothing short of complicated. That said, the Teen Mom 2 reality star only has good things to say about Lopez as a father. In an exclusive interview with In Touch Weekly, the “mother of boys” complimented Chris for being “very hands-on” with “Baby Lo.”

“He’s good! He’s very hands-on and he kind of just picked up on it right away. I didn’t have to help him hold the baby, he kind of just knew. Same thing with diaper changing and stuff — I’ve never seen him work with babies before but he kind of just knew what to do,” Kailyn said during a Facebook Live session on Thursday.

What Kailyn Lowry had to say about Chris Lopez as a father comes as a pleasant surprise considering the fact that he had stated before that he doesn’t want anything to do with the baby.. As such, Lowry had been expecting for months during pregnancy that she’d have to raise her third child alone.

Kailyn and Chris welcomed their child in August. The baby, however, is yet to be named and for the meantime is often referred to as “Baby Lo” by Lowry.

Asked about the status of her relationship wit Lopez, Lowry said that “things are okay.”

“Things are okay and we’re getting along so I just want to keep that going. We’re trying to figure out what works for us. Whatever that looks like.” she said.

Kailyn Lowry Is ‘Figuring Out What Works’ with Third Son’s Father Chris Lopez: ‘The Dynamics Are Different’ https://t.co/f2ZirEU65z — People (@people) September 29, 2017

Kailyn Lowry said that Chris Lopez “definitely won’t ever be on the show” to join her and her exes. According to multiple reports, Lopez doesn’t want to be involved in the show in any way. In fact, he doesn’t want his name on it. Of course, there’s always the possibility that he’d change his mind. After all, he once said he doesn’t want to get involved with the baby.

I literally cannot. My heart ???????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 27, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

She also told In Touch that she’s not dating anyone at the moment.

Kailyn Lowry is now mother to three boys — Isaac, 7, with her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, 3-year-old son, Lincoln, with ex-husband Javi Marroquin, and “Baby Lo.” She recently told People that she is open to having another child in the future, preferably a girl, but she’s “not going to try right now.”

“Right now, I’m pretty good where I’m at. But, yeah, one day,” she said.

???????? #boymom A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Sep 19, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

Meanwhile, Lowry will star in the upcoming season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars along with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin, Lincoln’s father.

Kailyn says that she and Javi decided to join the show so they could mend their relationship as co-parents to their son. However, their relationship remains complicated despite their efforts.

You can see more of Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin on the 9th season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, which premiered on October 13 at 9 p.m. on WE TV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]