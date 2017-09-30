Ongoing Investigation Into Possible Russia Probe May Cause Trump To Go After Kim Jong-Un

The President of the United States has made it clear how he feels about North Korea. He has been critical of the nuclear testing taking place by the regime and he has threatened to destroy the entire country of North Korea should any of their missiles end up being directed at the United States. Although he has yet to follow through on any of his threats of annihilation, the leader of the free world may soon surprise Kim Jong-un’s rogue regime by actually going right after them.

While Trump could simply decide the U.S. cannot live with a nuclear-armed North Korea, there also remains a possibility he could also start a conflict to boost his popularity rating. He may also look to start a conflict as a way to distract from the ongoing investigation into his campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

The U.K.-based defense and security think-tank Rusi (the Royal United Services Institute) released a report ominously titled “Preparing for War in Korea.”

The report warns that we are about to experience the worst conflict since the Second World War.

“War is now a real possibility,” wrote report author Malcolm Chalmers, the think-tank’s Deputy Director-general.

“War against North Korea might produce a similar outcome, at least in the short term, rallying public support behind the commander-in-chief and dividing his Democratic opponents. He might also believe that it would be difficult for the mainstream media to maintain their focus on his past ties with Russia when U.S. forces were fighting and dying in a Korean war.”

According to Chalmers, Trump has a strong sense of awareness as it relates to how his actions affect his popularity rating. Specifically to how his numbers rose temporarily after the U.S. airstrike against Syria in April, in response to allegations that President Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons.

The report also says Trump could take action against North Korea as a way to further distance himself from his predecessor’s legacy. Donald Trump viewed America’s 44th President, Barack Obama as indecisive, among other things, and he seems determined to not be remembered the same way when it came to dealing with foreign matters. Also, going after Kim Jong-un and his regime with force could further establish Trump’s “America First” ideology.

Trump only furthered the possibility of getting aggressive with North Korea in a tweet that expressed his displeasure with Kim Jong-un less than two weeks ago.

Kim Jong Un of North Korea, who is obviously a madman who doesn't mind starving or killing his people, will be tested like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2017

Malcolm Chalmers also compared how Trump going after North Korea may help define his presidency similarly to how George W. Bush was remembered for invading Iraq in 2003 because they were allegedly carrying weapons of mass destruction.

“A decision to attack North Korea, seeking to protect the U.S. from a possible future threat, even if this risks devastating attacks on regional allies, would be the most striking demonstration of America First so far, defining a Trump presidency just as surely as the Iraq War did for President George W. Bush.”

Tensions continue to run high on the Korean Peninsula as Trump and the North Korean regime trade insults and threats. North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Su-yong recently said Trump’s Twitter threats constituted a declaration of war, adding that Pyongyang was ready, willing, and able to shoot down bombers even outside the North Korean airspace.

At present time, the U.S. military has not seen “a change in posture of North Korean forces,” as Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing this week.

However, North Korea has claimed that millions of people signed up to join the country’s active troops, which previously totaled over a million people, days after Trump promised to “totally destroy” the rogue state.

