Kurt Angle Reveals His Future Plans In WWE And Says Exactly What Is Keeping Him Out Of The Ring

When Kurt Angle returned to WWE earlier this year, everyone expected him to get back in the ring eventually, but there seems to be something holding him back. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and became the General Manager of Monday Night Raw, but fans want to see him wrestling again. Well, it appears as if there is just one thing that has kept him from his in-ring return, but it won’t be in his way for too long.

It has been 11 years since Angle last wrestled for WWE, but he doesn’t believe that the world has seen it happen for the final time. Angle has been saying that he believes he’ll get back in the ring and wrestle for the company, but right now, he’s happy with his GM role on Raw.

There has been one major obstacle that is actually the primary reason he’s not wrestling yet, and it has to do with being a part of WWE’s wellness testing. In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Angle revealed that he hasn’t done the one big thing which could have him put on the tights yet again.

“I haven’t taken the physical to wrestle but the drug testing — I’m part of that.”

A number of rumors went around earlier this year that not only had Kurt Angle taken the physical, but he had passed it. It now appears as if those rumors were inaccurate and that even as an on-air talent, he’s subjected to the same drug testing as all active superstars.

In the past few months, Angle has been involved in a storyline where Jason Jordan is his long-lost son and it has led to a feud with The Miz over the Intercontinental Title. That feud has since passed, but Angle states he believes this angle is what will lead to the angle of him wrestling again.

“I would say I will most likely wrestle. I have not taken a physical yet. I’m basically waiting on the boss. It’s up to Vince McMahon. “I would imagine I will. I’d imagine the storyline is going to go somewhere with Jason Jordan, so I’m just being patient and enjoying the general manager job. “Hopefully, eventually I’ll get back to wrestling.”

Whether this means he will form a tag team with Jason Jordan or step up to someone who insults his son, that isn’t known. No matter what, getting Angle back in the ring could lead to a number of great things in the future.

There are so many incredible matches that Angle could have with superstars such as AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Samoa Joe, Sheamus, Cesaro, Dean Ambrose, Rusev, Brock Lesnar, and many others. The possibilities are quite endless and Angle believes he could still wrestle “a few years or I could wrestle a few months,” but it all depends on how WWE uses him.

According to rumors reported by Cageside Seats, Angle’s in-ring return will either take place or begin being teased at the Royal Rumble in January.

Kurt Angle knows he can’t wrestle full-time anymore after a 19-year career and a number of serious injuries which includes a broken neck. If WWE does finally let him take the physical and he can get back in the ring with guys like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, it will be two eras of wrestling coming together. Only time will tell if the current Raw General Manager wrestles again, but it certainly seems that it is what everyone wants.

[Featured Image by WWE]