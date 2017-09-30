‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers: Wyatt And Katie Exposed, Plus Bill And Liam Battle Heats Up

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers for the week of October 2 reveal Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) will disclose a few secrets. The B&B viewers will not want to miss the curveballs that Seila is about to throw that could impact several people’s lives.

Early in the week, Sheila will figure out that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) and Wyatt Fuller (Darin Brooks) are a couple. After mulling over what to do with the information, she decides to tell Eric Forrester (John McCook), hoping he would tell Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Sheila knows Quinn would not want Katie in a relationship with her son.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sheila waits to tell Eric about Wyatt and Katie until she knows he can catch them in a compromising position. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Eric storms over to Katie’s house and finds them making out. Eric will demand to know how long this has been going on and why they didn’t tell anyone about it.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will see no sense in lying to Eric about their relationship as he caught them kissing passionately. B&B spoilers indicate that after they fill Eric in on how long they had been an item, Wyatt begs him not to tell his mother.

Bill feels he has lost everything & Wyatt confronts Liam about the recording. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/bfp9sBRSR2 #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/VoU79tY4RS — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 29, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt is worried how his mother would react to the news, considering her hatred for Katie. Eric doesn’t want to keep secrets from his wife but will go along with it for now.

Eric will hire an estate manager to help with the Forrester mansion. Quinn immediately notices how handsome Mateo (Francisco San Martin) is, which gets Sheila thinking. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Sheila will recruit the new estate manager to seduce Quinn. Sheila plan could blow up in her face if she’s not careful.

Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) battle will intensify during the week of October 2. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill realizes that his son isn’t going to back down. He vows that he will regret tangling with him before it’s all over.

Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has been the only one to offer Bill any support. Of course, Bill will hatch a brilliant plan to steal his son’s wife from him. He will believe it would be the ultimate revenge plan. Will Steffy fall for it?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

