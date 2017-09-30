The Cast Of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Recall Beginning Season 9 The Morning After Trump Was Elected President

Curb Your Enthusiasm fans were in heaven after it was announced that the show would be returning after a six-year break, but as shooting began on the set of Season 9 the morning after Trump was elected president, how did the cast react to this news? By all accounts, they were as deeply divided and shocked as the rest of the country was.

Susie Essman (Susie Greene) was reportedly “under the covers in a deep state of mourning,” according to Vulture, and was pleased that she didn’t have to report for duty on the first day of filming Season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. However, she has previously said that she would be channeling Trump when she flies into her rages on the new shows and will be using the president as inspiration, as NY Daily News report.

“There are certain people, let’s say they might be running for President, and I just have to think of them and I get angry and in a bad mood so I’m going to use that. That’s the only positive thing that’s come out of this election is that there’s a certain male that I can use to fuel my anger. I have other techniques that I call on, but I’m stuck with that one.”

J.B. Smoove recalled how it took a little while for the cast of Curb Your Enthusiasm on Season 9 to really get warmed up and feel like they were able to perform their scenes, but it eventually clicked after awhile.

“It was a rough day. Oh Jesus, man. It felt crazy because the country was in turmoil. We were split on Hillary and Trump and Larry had done all the Bernie Sanders stuff. That first scene, we all had to shake it off a little bit, but after that it opened up and we got right back in the flow.”

Larry David was adamant that there were to be no spoilers of any kind for Season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm, so Smoove wasn’t able to go into any great detail over the cast’s difficulties in getting started with filming on the first morning, but Larry did discuss his own personal difficulties at a press event held in August.

“I had trouble with the first take, and I thought, Jeez, I’ve lost it. How am I going to do this?”

Larry David discovers a lot more than his shared ancestry with Bernie Sanders on PBS’s “Finding Your Roots” https://t.co/IRqJPZvtAP — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 8, 2017

Larry David once famously said that even the very thought of having Trump elected as president was akin to “contemplating your own death,” according to The Hill, and conceded that he couldn’t ever imagine such a thing.

“The possibility of that is too horrifying to broach.”

Larry David took his dislike of Trump and used it on comedic sketches of Bernie Sanders on the campaign trail which became legendary with fans of both men, and now CNN report that the two are actually related, which was a happy surprise to David when he discovered this fact on the PBS show Finding Your Roots. “I thought there must be some connection. I love Bernie.”

Season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm begins at 10 p.m. on Sunday, October 1, on HBO.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]