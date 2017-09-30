Many fans are now thrilled for the up and coming Game of Thrones Season 8. The series’ seventh installment finale episode ended with major cliffhangers. Devoted followers of the show are wondering what would happen next after Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) committed incest by sleeping with each other.

Viewers also witnessed how The Night King (Vladimir Furdik) successfully destroyed The Wall by using dragon Viserion, which was transformed into a White Walker in the last few scenes of the seventh installment. Since details about the imminent Game of Thrones Season 8 remain scarce up to this writing, fans cannot help but create theories and predictions on what is likely to happen in the next installment.

Fortunately, George RR Martin teased what fans should expect in the forthcoming brand new season. Speaking with The Sun, the 69-year-old author said that Game of Thrones Season 8 may be different at some parts but it is going to “parallel” The Winds of Winter novel – the soon-to-be-released sixth book of the A Song of Ice and Fire series. The New Mexican writer added the book and the series are impossible to remain the same since some characters were already dead in the show but are still alive in the novels.

“Winds will be different in some ways, but will parallel the show in others.”

“At this point, there are probably a dozen characters who are dead on the show but alive in the books, so it would be impossible for the two to remain the same. (Also, of course, there are characters in the books who have never even existed on the show, like Victarion Greyjoy, Jon Connington, Penny, Arianne Martell… ).”

Meanwhile, Daily Dot reports that Game of Thrones Season 8 might not premiere until 2019. Reports also have it that the cast and crew of the series would start filming for the eighth installment in October and may wrap up in August 2018. The publication also shared that the upcoming season would have the fewest number of episodes but all of it would be feature-length.

HBO has yet to reveal the set locations for the eighth season. However, speculations suggest that the entire team would be returning to Spain to film some scenes for Game of Thrones Season 8. It also said that the network has allocated much higher budget for the new installment than the previous seasons.

Additionally, it was recently confirmed that David Benioff and D.B. Weiss would be writing the last four episodes of the popular drama series. Alums Miguel Sapochnik and David Nutter, on the other hand, are said to be returning to direct in the eighth season. Stay tuned for more Game of Thrones Season 8 spoilers, news, and updates!

