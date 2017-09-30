Joy-Anna Duggar Shotgun Wedding Rumors Confirmed? ‘Counting On’ Star Couldn’t Wait To Sleep With Austin

On the upcoming episode of Counting On, Joy-Anna Duggar confessed that she couldn’t wait to sleep with Austin Forsyth after they exchanged vows. Although Joy-Anna’s comments were made days before the ceremony, was she already pregnant?

According to International Business Times, Joy-Anna opened up about sleeping with Forsyth during the family camping trip for episode 4, titled “Joy and Austin’s Camping Trip.” The group getaway was a co-ed bachelorette and bachelor party and it doesn’t look like the couple broke any of the family’s rules during the outing. Even still, Joy-Anna sounded thrilled about the prospects of sleeping in the same bed as her husband.

“In a couple weeks, it’s really cool to think that we won’t have to sleep in separate hammocks,” Joy-Anna is shown telling Austin in the promo.

The comments follow what has been a controversial month for the newlyweds. The couple has fought shotgun weddings rumors ever since Joy-Anna Duggar confirmed her pregnancy a few weeks ago. While Joy-Anna says that she’s only three months along, fans were quick to speculate that she must have gotten pregnant prior to the wedding.

The situation was made worse with the latest episode of Counting On. According to Cafe Mom, the installment featured a stressed out and overwhelmed Joy-Anna shopping for her wedding dress. In fact, Joy-Anna had trouble making decisions throughout the episode and looked absolutely miserable picking out a dress and selecting the wedding cake. The scenes left fans wondering if Joy-Anna was pressured into marrying Forsyth and if she was actually pregnant at the time of production.

Exciting news from Joy and Austin!! •link in the bio• A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Aug 30, 2017 at 9:03am PDT

That said, Joy-Anna was dealing with a lot more than just the wedding. The reality star was also working out the details of moving in with Forsyth after they exchanged vows. There was even a possibility that their home wouldn’t be ready in time and that they would have to live in a camper until it was finished.

Joy-Anna and Forsyth have not commented on the baby rumors. Only time will tell if Joy-Anna was pregnant before the wedding, but it’s clear that her wedding was almost too much to handle. Forsyth and Joy-Anna tied the knot back in May.

Tune into TLC tonight at 9/8c for the wedding special featuring Joy and Austin's Big Day!! #CountingOn A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jun 12, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Catch Joy-Anna Duggar in new episodes of Counting On Monday nights on TLC.

