‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Alice’s House Is Raided, Nick Betrayed By Kevin, Resulting In An All-Out War

Y&R spoilers for Tuesday, October 3, reveal that the war between father and son has just intensified. Nick (Joshua Morrow) suspects that his dad had something to do with the missing millions from his account. However, it is only by chance that Nick will find out who really betrayed him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that while visiting the athletics club, he will see his dad celebrating with someone surprisingly familiar. In high spirits, Victor (Eric Braeden) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will share a toast, and in doing so confirm Nick’s suspicions. He now knows that his dad is behind the missing money because everybody knows that Kevin is one of the best hackers out there.

Nick won’t leave the club quietly though. Y&R spoilers state that when Nick figures out that Kevin must have hacked his account, he will realize that his father will stop at nothing for revenge. Nick will confront Victor and tell him that he better know that he will get his payback too. He tells his father that the consequences for his actions could be brutal. Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that these are not idle threats that Nick is making, but his revenge could prove to be quite risky.

In the meantime, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and her sister, Crystal (Morgan Obenreder), have been reunited thanks to Alice’s (Tamara Clatterbuck) help. Crystal will still need to answer Paul’s (Doug Davidson) questions on Tuesday, October 3, according to the latest spoilers. Y&R spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, reveal that Paul will tell Crystal that she can trust him, but he still needs to tell her some difficult news. Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that there is a possibility that the girls in the sex ring could face prostitution charges if they don’t give up their boss. Paul will encourage her to trust him to keep her safe as long as she tells him everything that she knows.

Y&R spoilers state that back at Alice’s house, more drama erupts. The police kick in her door and raid her place in an effort to get to the bottom of the sex ring. But, Y&R spoilers indicate that Zack (Ryan Ashton) could have already gotten everybody out of the house after getting a tip-off from Leon (Renes Rivera). Obviously, he wants to keep his business going at all costs. Do you think Zack will get caught? Can Abby be found guilty of helping to fund criminal activity? How do you think she will react? How do you think Nick will get revenge on Victor? Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates for Young and the Restless.

