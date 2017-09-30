‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Are Rey And Kylo Ren Based On These ‘Rebels’ Characters?

It is being said that Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will be quite the departure from the previous films and this is partly because of how it will explore the mysteries of the Force.

In the first teaser trailer for the film alone, Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) shows a change of heart towards the Jedi order as he now wants to end it rather than cultivate it. He has been scouring Jedi artifacts during his travels including what is believed to be the Journal of the Whills whose authors are known for being neutral about the Force.

It has been made clear in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens that Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) are the two characters whose stories will deal with the Force mythology.

Not much is known about the two at the moment, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, writer and director Rian Johnson described them as “two halves of the dark and the light.”

This was understood as Rey and Kylo Ren being the true balance of the Force. Both have dark and the light in them although in the former, light dominates while in the latter, dark takes control. This is expected to be further explored in Star Wars: Episode 8 as both train to improve their grasp of the Force.

The hardworking Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh also pointed out how Kylo Ren and Rey, who do not seem to know each other when they first cross paths in Star Wars: Episode 7, are hinted to be connected in some way.

It is speculated that in true Star Wars fashion, the two must be connected by blood, which is how such links are usually explained in the saga particularly that of Luke and Leia (Carrie Fisher). In this context, it is made possible that the two could actually be related—perhaps as brother and sister.

Why they have no clue of who each other are in the first Star Wars film is unclear at the moment. Zeroh believes that Luke knew of Rey and he may have been telling stories about her to Kylo Ren before he turned to the dark side, which is why it appeared that he sort of knew her despite the fact that they have not met, at least as far as they remember.

Rian Johnson’s remark also brings to mind the Son and the Daughter collectively known as the Ones from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The former is the physical incarnation of the dark side of the Force while the latter is the light side made in the flesh.

It is being speculated their story could somehow mirror this, which means that they could be family. If this is the case, it would explain why Leia hugged Rey in Star Wars: Episode 7 instead of Chewbacca after the death of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and how the scavenger from Jakku is seeing Luke and Kylo in Force visions.

For now, however, nothing is confirmed yet. Clearly, there is more to Rey and Kylo Ren than meets the eye and fans will learn more about them in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi when it hits the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by Disney and Lucasfilm]