Disney Launches New Line Of Wedding Dresses To Turn Brides Into Their Favorite Princesses [Photos]

In the past, there have been wedding dresses modeled after Disney Princesses which have been very elegant and beautiful, but this new line may end up beating them all. A Japanese brand known as Kuraudia Co has created their brand new line which isn’t just inspired by famous names such as Rapunzel, Cinderella, and Snow White, but they look like them too. Yes, these dresses would be perfect for any bride, but they’re going to cost you.

Disney and Kuraudia Co have partnered together to create 14 different wedding dresses which showcase six of their iconic princesses. It isn’t yet known if more of the princesses will have their turns, but if this line is successful, you can almost count on it.

The six Disney Princesses lucky enough to be a part of this line are:

Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Cinderella from Cinderella

Belle from Beauty and the Beast

Rapunzel from Tangled

Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Aurora from Sleeping Beauty

As reported by The Insider, these new gowns aren’t just inspired by the princesses, but they’re made to completely represent them. Their signature colors and styles are incorporated into the wedding dresses so brides can turn into the characters they love so much.

Some of the gowns may not look elegant enough to be considered wedding dresses, but it is a bit different when seeing them in full.

These beautiful dresses will be available to rent beginning in November for a price of more than $3,600. That may not seem like a ton of money considering what some wedding dresses go for, but remember, this is just for the rental.

As the Birmingham Mail reports, these dresses are not yet available to purchase, and that means renting them is the only option.

For those wanting to have their husband-to-be join in on the fun, there are also Prince Charming tuxedos to match his princess. The tuxedos can be rented for around $900.

To those wondering why there are 14 dresses for six princesses, it is because there are variations. For instance, Snow White not only has the red gown done up in her signature color, but there is also a pure white wedding dress which looks very similar to what the animated character has been seen in before.

When the moment comes around for someone to walk down the aisle, their wedding day is the biggest one of their entire life and it needs to be seen as such. That includes having the right decorations, food, music, guests, and especially the right gown. This new line of Disney Princess wedding dresses from Kuraudia Co are not only giving people the opportunity to dream big but also look just like some of the most famous characters in history.

